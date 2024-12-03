Texas business leaders launch organization to improve civic engagement

The Texas Business Leaders Alliance was officially launched this week in an effort to strengthen civic engagement and promote economic growth. A survey of 500 business leaders in Texas revealed that 97% believe civic engagement is crucial to thriving businesses and communities.

The TBLA hopes to address concerns about democracy in the Lone Star State. The survey conducted by the Strategic Research Associates found that 90% of business leaders are concerned about the rate of misinformation consumption in their communities.

“The survey results make it clear that Texas business leaders understand that our economic prosperity and civic health are two sides of the same coin,” said Sharon Jones, advisor of the Texas Business Leader Alliance.

The TBLA formed in an effort to shape the state’s economic future through civic engagement.

“The Texas Business Leader Alliance offers them a way to engage in policy discussions and drive positive change for our businesses, employees, customers and communities,” said Jones.

The alliance of businesses will do research, host roundtables and coordinate positive efforts to align with community priorities.

Guests:

Sharon Jones is the advisor of the Texas Business Leader Alliance.

Justin Yancy is the President of the Texas Business Leadership Council.

