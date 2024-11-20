Rio Grande Valley may see deportation camp; Trump watches SpaceX launch; Council to hear update on Spurs arena

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a high today of 69 and a low of 40. Highs will return to the 80s by the weekend.

The tropics: There is no tropical activity in the Caribbean, Gulf or Atlantic regions. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

First deportation camp may come to RGV

The first mass deportation camp in the coming Donald Trump presidency could be built in the Rio Grande Valley, with the State of Texas providing the land.

The State of Texas recently purchased 1,400 acres of farmland right on the Rio Grande in Starr County. Now the Texas General Land Office is offering it to President-elect Donald Trump for a mass deportation detention center. There has been no indication if the Trump administration will take Texas up on this offer.

Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham made the offer Tuesday to Trump in a letter saying her agency is ready to work with the federal government as it begins deporting illegal immigrants.

Buckingham told Fox News that Texas will begin building a border wall on that property, and she realized there was plenty of land for a deportation camp and processing center.

Mass deportation was a main Trump campaign promise. This week, Trump confirmed once in office he will declare illegal immigration a national emergency and use the military for a mass deportation operation.

Trump sees partially successful SpaceX launch mission

SpaceX launched its 6th test flight of Starship on Tuesday afternoon from its South Texas launch site.

SpaceX aborted its efforts to catch its reusable Super Heavy Booster with its "chopstick" mechanical pincers. The boosters instead splashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Starship craft successfully executed a flip, a landing burn, and splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

President-elect Trump was with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at Tuesday's launch.

Technology & Entrepreneurship Trump joins crowd to watch SpaceX launch from South Texas Starship launched from Boca Chica for the sixth time. But the booster capture stage of the mission was canceled, and the booster splashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Listen • 2:48

State nears bringing Christian materials into elementary school

The Texas State Board of Education moved a step closer Tuesday to approving a controversial curriculum that embeds Christianity into elementary classes.

The board gave preliminary approval to the state-authored Bluebonnet Learning materials in an 8 to 7 vote.

The board will take a final vote on the curriculum Friday.

Government/Politics State Board of Education signals support for Bible-infused curriculum Critics say the curriculum overemphasizes Christianity. The board is expected to officially vote on whether to approve the materials later this week.

City council to discuss updated plans for Spurs arena

San Antonio council members are meeting this week to discuss updates on the so-called ‘Project Marvel' — a multimillion-dollar project that would include a brand new arena for the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio District 9 council member and mayoral candidate John Courage said that nothing is set in stone, but the Spurs have their eyes on the Institute of Texan Cultures (ITC) building for their new home.

“They’ve got a lot to work out through with the county," he added. "But I think they recognize that the location of the ITC, which UTSA has said they no longer want to maintain, would be a very good location for adding a sports arena for a new Spurs move in the future.”

Officials with the University of Texas at San Antonio said they plan to relocate the ITC to a permanent location closer to the Alamo.

Spurs offer chance to fly to Paris

The San Antonio Spurs are giving fans a chance to win free game tickets and a flight to the NBA’s Paris Games in 2025.

The Bonjour Paris Flyaway Sweepstakes includes two free tickets to one of the Spurs’ two games in Paris, France, round-trip flights from San Antonio to Paris, and a multi-night hotel stay in the City of Lights.

The Spurs will face off against the Indiana Pacers in Paris in January. The sweepstakes will run through Sunday, Dec. 15. Learn more here.

Star marathoner will help design course of 2025's San Antonio Marathon

Mebrahtom "Meb" Keflezighi won a silver medal in a 2024 Olympic marathon. The Tampa, Florida man is also a winner of the New York and Boston Marathons. Altogether, he has competed in 29 marathons before retiring in 2017.

He plans to use his marathon knowledge to design a San Antonio course that will permit runners to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

"San Antonio's a big city, so it's time to have a big San Antonio Marathon here," he said. "San Antonio Sports is also behind it. The city's behind it."

There's some time to lay out the course in advance. The first San Antonio Marathon is scheduled for Dec. 7, 2025.

News Excited runners prepare for next year's San Antonio Marathon The city and its nonprofit sports commission, SA Sports, has hired a firm, the Trust Group, to manage the marathon, the same way New York and Boston manage theirs. Also, a respected veteran marathoner will help design the marathon course.

Food bank accepting donations for holidays

Thanksgiving is next week and Christmas only a month after that. The San Antonio Food Bank is accepting turkeys and canned food items ahead of the holidays.

The food bank aims to collect 20,000 turkeys this holiday season.

San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper advised people to call their helpline if they know someone who needs a turkey.

“Please reach out to us at the San Antonio Food Bank. You can call our help line at 210-431-8326 to be directed to where physical turkeys are being distributed."

Donations can also be made on safoodbank.org or by visiting a nearby H-E-B Plus and purchasing a frozen turkey for donation.

The food bank is also selling Thanksgiving & Christmas heat-and-serve dinners, with proceeds benefitting the food bank.