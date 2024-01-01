Alejandro Serrano | The Texas Tribune

On Air Now Playing

On Air Now Playing KCTI: Gonzales

On Air Now Playing

On Air Now Playing KTPD: Del Rio

On Air Now Playing

On Air Now Playing KVHL: Highland Lakes

On Air Now Playing

On Air Now Playing KTPR: Big Country

On Air Now Playing

On Air Now Playing KTXI: Hill Country

On Air Now Playing

On Air Now Playing KPAC: San Antonio

On Air Now Playing

On Air Now Playing KSTX: San Antonio

Available On Air Stations

Next Up:

Next Up:

KPAC 88.3 FM is currently off-air due to a satellite-transmitter signal interruption. Internet streaming is unaffected.