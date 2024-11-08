UTSA focuses on students' mental health; Ready to Work ready for partners; ECISD assesses future

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a high today of 86 and a low of 60.

The tropics: The National Hurricane Center expects Hurricane Rafael, now in the Gulf of Mexico, to take a convoluted (and rarely seen) path on its way southward. So far, it poses no threat to Texas. Forecasters expected it to weaken through the weekend. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Screengrab / National Hurricane Center

Flu shots available: Bexar County and University Health will offer another free drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon, at Dub Farris Athletic Complex, 8400 N. Loop 1604 W. Registration is required for each family member getting a vaccine. Find out more at UniversityHealth.com/events.

UTSA focuses on students' mental health

The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) has canceled classes today to hold a campus-wide Day of Reflection.

UTSA leaders sent an email to students on Thursday evening inviting them to come to campus Friday to support one another and connect with mental health resources.

They said the day is a response to a call from community members to address an increase in stress, anxiety and uncertainty. On Wednesday a UTSA graduate student died on campus in a likely suicide.

UTSA’s Day of Reflection will have counseling sessions, mental health screenings, therapy animals, and bystander intervention training for suicide intervention.

East Central ISD reassesses financial options after props defeats

East Central ISD had four propositions on the ballot this election. All four failed, and district officials say that places them in a tight spot financially.

East Central asked voters to approve three bond proposals and increase their tax rate by five cents.

If voters had approved the tax rate increase, East Central would have been able to tap into more of what Texas calls enrichment funding — including more state funds. East Central officials were hoping to use the money for teacher raises.

Without it, East Central officials say their budget deficit will increase from $2.4 million to $9 million. The bonds would have paid for athletic facilities and new schools to accommodate the district’s growing enrollment.

Ready to Work ready for new job training partners

San Antonio’s massive job training program Ready to Work is seeking new workforce training partners to expand its reach.

The sales tax-funded program has led to good-paying jobs for nearly 1,600 residents but has struggled to meet job placement goals in a timely manner.

About 60% of all residents who have graduated from the program have gotten an approved job within six months. The city’s goal is 80%.

The average wage for placed graduates is $44,000. The San Antonio City Council will confirm the new training partner in May.

State legislature urged to confront housing costs

The rising price of housing in Texas is a serious threat to the state’s continued economic prosperity and the legislature needs to take action this coming session. That was the message delivered Thursday to the Senate Committee on Local Government.

Texas builds more homes than other states but hundreds of thousands more are still needed, according to a report from the state comptroller’s office.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar testified that in many ways, the state is a victim of its own success. As the local economy booms, more people are moving here and there isn’t enough housing.

He said housing affordability is a strong economic indicator providing insight into the overall economic well-being of families, and he has found a growing number of Texas families are struggling.

According to the comptroller's report, in Texas, median home prices rose by about 40% between 2019 and 2023, with sharp increases in 2021 and 2022. Price increases were widespread across Texas metro areas, particularly in smaller metro areas. Brownsville-Harlingen experienced the largest increase during this period, jumping 73%.

Mother urges all drivers to drive sober

A San Antonio woman spoke about her daughter's death caused by a drunk driver. It was part of TxDOT's campaign end the daily deaths on Texas highways.

The campaign "End the Streak" came as Wurstfest is underway in New Braunfels and the holidays are on the horizon.

Monique Presas, in social media post, said her daughter, 39-year old Whitney Weddell, was killed by a driver on Feb. 8 who police said was drunk. The driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Portranco Road on the Far West Side and struck Weddell's vehicle head on.

Her mother says the former Baptist ER nurse and Idea Public Schools educator would still be alive if better choices had been made.

The last death free day on Texas roads was 24 years ago on Nov. 7. Drunk driving, speeding, and failure to wear a seatbelt are the biggest causes of highway deaths.

Briscoe museum celebrations Native Americans

The Briscoe Western Art Museum’s annual Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival takes place on Saturday.

“This is actually our 10th annual Yanaguana," explained the museum's Dawn Robinette "It's a celebration of Native American heritage. Everything about the Briscoe is related to the American West, and you cannot discuss the American West without showcasing the importance of Native Americans and the role that they played in shaping our country.”

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features music, crafts, art, and all the exhibitions the Briscoe features.

Veterans Day cemetery ceremonies today through Monday

Veterans Day is next week, and Military City USA is full of events dedicated to celebrating it. The holiday is designed to recognize those who have served and who are actively serving today in the U.S. military.

San Antonio is home to more than 160,000 veterans, not including those stationed on bases around the city, including Fort Sam Houston, Lackland Air Force Base, Randolph Air Force Base and Camp Bullis.

Events expressing support of and appreciation for these veterans and active members will be held throughout the San Antonio region through Monday.

On Monday, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. The San Antonio National Cemetery's Veterans Day Ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. Both events are open to the public.

Along with events all weekend, eligible veterans with ID can find freebies around the city at various businesses. A full list is available on the VA website.