San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum presents annual Yanaguana Indian Arts celebration

The Briscoe Western Art Museum on Saturday will celebrate the 10th Annual Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival.

“It's a celebration of Native American heritage," explained the Briscoe’s Dawn Robinette. "Everything about the Briscoe is related to the American West, and you cannot discuss the American West without showcasing the importance of Native Americans and the role that they played in shaping our country.”

It’s not uncommon for people to think of the West and just imagine cowboys, but if they do, Robinette said they are missing a major part of the picture.

A drum circle and dancers in full dress

“It's so much more than that. It is Native Americans. It's the landscape, the animals, the plants ... that really make up that definition of what we picture in our head when we picture [the] American West,” she said.

The celebration begins with a drum circle and Native American dance. “We kick everything off in the morning with the Enemy Horse Drumming. They are a Native American drum circle group, and with that, we have powwow dancing,” she said. “It is an amazing experience to see it's not just one tribe. They are in [Native American] dress.”

Native American dancers will invite everyone to participate. “So if you'd like to try to learn some of the steps," she added, "go ahead and do some of the dances with them — you're welcome to.”

Kids join in to dance. A guest with one of the dancers.

While the whole event is geared for young people to enjoy, Robinette said the hands-on fun they have planned isn’t just for kids.

“We look at Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival as educational, but it's also fun,” she said. “We have a lot of adults who like to come down and enjoy the weaving and the craft activities that we're doing.”

Another standout favorite from years past is storytelling. One storyteller is Native American Amy Bluemel.

Dancers with elaborate costumes

“She is Chickasaw, and part of what she does, she explains the stories how they relate to today, and even explains the Chickasaw language and some of the influence that you can see in English, wording and phrasing,” she said.

Admission is free, and it provides visitors access to all the exhibitions at the Briscoe for the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. event.

Robinette said that for those who still haven’t been to the museum, this is a prime opportunity to give it a first visit.