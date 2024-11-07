Veterans Day events in San Antonio fill the holiday weekend

Veterans Day is next week, and Military City USA is full of events dedicated to celebrating it. The holiday is designed to recognize those who have served and who are actively serving today in the U.S. military.

San Antonio is home to more than 160,000 veterans, not including those stationed on bases around the city, including Fort Sam Houston, Lackland Air Force Base, Randolph Air Force Base and Camp Bullis.

Events expressing support of and appreciation for these veterans and active members will be held throughout the San Antonio region through Monday.

Along with events all weekend, eligible veterans with ID can find freebies around the city at various businesses. A full list is available on the VA website.

FRIDAY, NOV. 8

University Health ceremony: Veterans Day recognition kicks off with University Hospital laying a wreath and singing of the national anthem at the Sky Tower Lobby from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Attendees will hear remarks from current and former members of the military, some who are now staffers and physicians at University Health.

SATURDAY, NOV. 9

San Antonio Veterans Day Parade: The annual Veterans Day Parade in San Antonio begins at noon. The parade will start at Milam Park, and attendees can enjoy live music starting at 10 a.m. Surrounding areas in Fredericksburg and New Braunfels are also hosting Veteran’s Day events.

Veterans Day Fun / Beer Run: The Women Veterans of San Antonio and Centurion Military Alliance will host a 5k marathon at Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling. It begins at 1 p.m. All veterans, servicemembers and their families may participate by running, or walking or jogging. Participants will receive a ticket and finisher mug to fill up on their beer of choice. Food and other drinks are available too. Register online here .

Hemisfair: Hemisfair will host its own holiday party, starting at noon. Attendees can expect live music and other family friendly events. Veteran-embracing organizations and businesses will be in attendance to present resources to servicemembers and veterans. The event is free. Visit Hemisfair.org/veteransday for more information.

Converse Veterans Day Parade: The parade in Converse begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. After the parade, the Converse City Park will host a party with music, food and activities. That begins at 1 p.m.

New Braunfels Veterans Day Parade: The parade begins at 10 a.m. at South Seguin Avenue. A ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. at the Prince Solms Park Veterans Monument.

MONDAY, NOV. 11

Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery: The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. Retired sergeant major Brenda Hoster will make remarks. Fort Sam's Mission Brass Quintet and Cole High School's JROTC will provide music.

Fredericksburg: The National Museum of the Pacific War will host a commemoration at the Memorial Courtyard from 11 a.m. to noon. Patrick Walsh, a retired Navy admiral, will make remarks.

Stuart Seeger / Flickr

SAN ANTONIO CITY SCHEDULE

In a statement, the city outlined what will be open or closed, services active or paused on Monday. Details below.

City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed in observance of Veterans Day. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.

General Services



3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions.

Animal Care Officers will be on duty.

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage.

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots).

City parks and trails will be open.

Limited number of Fitness in the Park classes will be held.

Waste Collection



Garbage, recycling, and organics will be collected according to regular collection schedules all week.

Facilities & Administrative Offices

Open



Municipal Court magistrate services and SAPD's detention center

La Villita and Market Square shops

The Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center (modified hours: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Head Start administrative offices and school district site

Doris Griffin and Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Centers (staffed by WellMed)

All Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and the Corporate Office will remain open and operate under regular business hours

Closed



Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations

The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office

City of San Antonio Community Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center

All Metro Health clinics and offices

San Antonio Municipal Court

SAPD’s Administration and Records Section

SAFD Administrative Offices

Most Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers

Senior Nutrition Sites

Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers

Child Care Services administrative offices

Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services

City of San Antonio Street Outreach

City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team

Carver Community Cultural Center

Alamodome Offices and Box Office

La Villita and Market Square administrative offices

Solid Waste Management administrative offices

Development Services Department

Economic Development Department

Office of Historic Preservation

Office of Innovation

Planning Department

Neighborhood and Housing Services

Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records

Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square

Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway

All four Bulky Waste drop-off centers and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center (Bitters, Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra)

Spanish Governors Palace