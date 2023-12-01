© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Indigenous food is not disconnected’ — A conversation about the Native American influence on South Texas cuisine

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published December 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Great SA: Native American Influence on South Texas Cuisine at TPR's Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center. From left to right: TPR's Norma Martinez, chef & writer Adán Medrano, chef Rebel Mariposa, businesswoman Christine Ortega, and Ramon Juan Vasquez, executive director for the American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions.
1 of 3  — whole panel shot.jpg
Great SA: Native American Influence on South Texas Cuisine at TPR's Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center. From left to right: TPR's Norma Martinez, chef & writer Adán Medrano, chef Rebel Mariposa, businesswoman Christine Ortega, and Ramon Juan Vasquez, executive director for the American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions.
ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS
Texas Public Radio hosted the Great SA: Native American Influence on South Texas Cuisine panel on Nov. 8, 2023. TPR's Norma Martinez moderated the discussion with guests Rebel Mariposa, Adán Medrano, Ramon Juan Vasquez, and Christine Ortega.
2 of 3  — Screenshot 2023-11-28 105107.png
Texas Public Radio hosted the Great SA: Native American Influence on South Texas Cuisine panel on Nov. 8, 2023. TPR's Norma Martinez moderated the discussion with guests Rebel Mariposa, Adán Medrano, Ramon Juan Vasquez, and Christine Ortega.
Texas Public Radio
Nopal salad provided before the Great SA panel at Texas Public Radio.
3 of 3  — close up of food.jpg
Nopal salad provided before the Great SA panel at Texas Public Radio.
ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS

The colonization of the New World changed the foods we eat today.

A pre-contact diet consisting of game meat, fruits, and vegetables was transformed over time: corn became overtaken by flour, and pork and cattle became the primary sources of meat.

Texas Public Radio examined indigenous foodways during a Great SA panel discussion on Nov. 8 moderated by TPR’s Norma Martinez.

Ramón Juan Vásquez, a member of the Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation, and executive director for the American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions, said indigenous foods varied from region to region, and corn is often mistaken as an original staple of South Texas.

“Corn wasn’t a staple until it was brought through the missionization process. Prior to that, the staples were mesquite … pecan, cactus,” he said. “It’s like everybody now is starting to recognize the importance of indigenous foods.”

Ramon Juan Vasquez, member of the Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation and executive director for the American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions, speaks during the Great SA panel. Christine Ortega (left), a San Antonio businesswoman who created cultural programming on public television, was also a panelist.
1 of 2  — 400717599_828414929293967_226102122504966483_n (1).jpg
Ramón Juan Vásquez, member of the Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation and executive director for the American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions, speaks during the Great SA panel. Christine Ortega (left), a San Antonio businesswoman who created cultural programming on public television, was also a panelist.
ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS
Great SA panelist Ramon Juan Vasquez and Adán Medrano speak with
2 of 2  — ramon & adan chatting w attendees.jpg
Great SA panelist Ramón Juan Vásquez and Adán Medrano speak with attendees.
ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS

Adán Medrano, a San Antonio chef, writer, and director of the 2021 acclaimed documentary, Truly Texas Mexican, was one of the panelists.

He says Texas-Mexican cooking — not to be mistaken with Tex-Mex — is an extension of indigenous food and ingredients.

“Our food is (a) long continuation today of the first people to step on Texas soil,” he said. “We are that tradition; roasting, using chiles, using mesquite. This is our food.”

Other panelists include San Antonio natives Rebel Mariposa, founder of La Botánica, the first vegan restaurant in Texas to open with a full bar and venue, and Christine Ortega, a businesswoman who created cultural programming on public television.

Listen to the second part of the conversation about the Native American influence on South Texas cuisine on Dec. 8.

View video of the event below:

Tags
Fronteras Native American cookingfoodcultural heritageSouth Texas
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro