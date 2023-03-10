Fronteras: ‘This is our legacy’ — Commemorating 50 years of the fight for school finance equity in Rodriguez vs San Antonio ISD

In the late 1960s and early `70s, San Antonio became home to the fight for equitable funding of Texas schools.

Residents who lived in the Edgewood Independent School District on San Antonio’s mostly Latino West Side noticed stark inequities in education funding compared to the city’s more affluent districts.

Demetrio Rodriguez and a group of other concerned parents filed a class action lawsuit, Rodriguez et al vs. San Antonio ISD , on behalf of students of color in low-income school districts.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against Rodriguez and the parents in 1973. It argued the Constitution does not grant a fundamental right to an education.

This still stands today.

Celina Moreno , CEO and President of nonprofit IDRA , says the case is a stain in American history.

“This case will go down — and has gone down — as one of the worst cases in U.S. Supreme Court history,” she said. “It forced civil rights justice lawyers and communities across the country to seek education just by going state- to- state and using the state constitutions to seek education.”

1 of 3 — enrique-norma-celina-outside-tpr-headquarters.jpg From left to right: Enrique Alemán Jr., TPR's Norma Martinez, Celina Moreno outside of TPR headquarters. Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro 2 of 3 — enrique-and-cecilia-in-studio-horizontal.jpg Celina Moreno, President and CEO of IDRA, and Enrique Alemán Jr., Lillian Radford Endowed professor at Trinity University and director for the Center for Educational Leadership. Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro 3 of 3 — edgewood ISD Rodriguez event flyer-TPR.jpg "The Fight for School Finance" event will be held March 22 at Edgewood ISD's Performing Arts Center. It commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Rodriguez vs San Antonio Independent School District case. Courtesy of Edgewood ISD

Trinity University and IDRA are co-sponsoring an event with Edgewood ISD that commemorates the 50th anniversary of Rodriguez vs San Antonio ISD.

Enrique Alemán Jr. is the Lillian Radford Endowed Professor of Education at Trinity and the Director for Trinity's Center for Educational Leadership .

He said it’s important to remember the case, even if it wasn’t a victory for Latinos or poor students of color.

“It’s a way for us … to remind ourselves that the struggle continues,” he said. “This resistance, this leadership, this activism, has always been part of our community.”