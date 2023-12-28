© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Year in Review: TPR's top stories of 2023

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published December 28, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST
Roberto Martinez
/
TPR

The year 2023 was yet another year full of trauma, grief, and resilience.

Great artists were lost. Wars divided communities and campuses. San Antonio and South Texas continued to be at the center of a migration wave that politicians have struggled to address. Civilian confrontations with law enforcement ended tragically over and over. And the prospect of a chaotic and violently historic 2024 election season cast a long shadow.

But there were also moments of happiness, or at least relief. A new star joined the Spurs constellation. The return of more beloved arts events demonstrated how the community has healed since the depths of the pandemic. New buildings rose into the sky, and new businesses opened their doors to enthusiastic customers. The tropics were quiet.

The stories below represent the vivid mosaic of news TPR's journalists assembled in 2023. The array of work illustrates a community — from New Braunfels to the Rio Grande, and from the Gulf Coast to Uvalde — that emerged from another year bruised but stronger, more complicated, and more determined.

Abortion

Makayla Montoya Frazier is the founder and executive director of the Buckle Bunnies Fund — a mutual aid abortion services provider.
Bioscience-Medicine
The story of Buckle Bunnies: How one group funded abortions in Texas after Roe v. Wade fell
Josh Peck
Buckle Bunnies Fund kept operating in Texas while other abortion funds shut down thanks to its nontraditional structure, dedicated volunteers, and a willingness to accept legal risks.
Dr, Alan Braid in his Albuquerque, New Mexico abortion clinic
News
San Antonio abortion doctor who challenged SB8 treating Texans in New Mexico
Kayla Padilla
Since Texas adopted a full ban on abortion, not only have abortion seekers been forced to leave the state but so too have the abortion providers. Texas Public Radio’s Kayla Padilla and David Martin Davies tell us more in their series "Planes, Trains and Automobiles – Evading the Texas Abortion Ban."
Box of Misoprostol purchased in Nuevo Progreso Mexico which can be used for an abortion
Public Health
What went wrong crossing the Texas-Mexico border to buy abortion pills
David Martin Davies
Many Texans who have an unwanted pregnancy have little choice than to go out of state to access a legal abortion. It’s expensive and difficult but even more so for those living in deep South Texas. New Mexico is far away but Mexico is not. So what are the options for getting an abortion across the RGV border in Mexico? Texas Public Radio’s Kayla Padilla and David Martin Davies went to find out.

State government

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at a news conference in Austin in October.
Government/Politics
Embattled but defiant, suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton enters impeachment trial
Julián Aguilar | The Texas Newsroom
Three months after being suspended from his duties as the state’s top prosecutor, the Texas Senate will begin what could be a weeks-long hearing to decide whether Paxton will be permanently removed from office.
Richard Montez and David Joseph Gamez, co-owners of 360 Queen Entertainment.
Government/Politics
San Antonio drag company suing the state for its right to perform
Kayla Padilla
360 Queen Entertainment appears in court as part of ACLU Texas' lawsuit against a statewide drag ban.
Government/Politics
Texas ‘washing hands’ of runaway and missing foster kids
Paul Flahive
Texas’ foster system has dropped hundreds of runaway kids from its care over the past five years. 170 of those kids were minors when the state stopped its relationship. One legislator says the state is 'washing its hands' of the most vulnerable youth — youth who often end up being sexually abused or trafficked while missing.
Students in jeans and hoodies sprawl on a gray carpet filling out a worksheet in pairs as their teacher and a student teacher answer questions.
Education
Why Texas school funding still isn’t fair
Camille Phillips
According to a TPR analysis of state data, even with recapture, today’s school funding system still isn’t fair. And, because the funding system is also really complicated, the ways it’s unfair aren’t very well understood.

Education

Students sit in rows in desks as their teacher demonstrates a multiplication problem on a projector.
Education
A 50-year-old court case still shapes Texas school funding today
Camille Phillips
San Antonio families have been fighting for school funding equity for 50 years. But wide disparities in funding still exist.
Pastor Otis Mitchell walks across the street from his church to Frederick Douglass Elementary on September 27, 2023 for a district meeting on a proposal to close the school.
Education
San Antonio ISD’s East Side bears the brunt of the school closure recommendations
Camille Phillips
San Antonio ISD’s historically Black East Side neighborhoods have more schools on SAISD’s proposed closure list than any other part of the district.
Protestors of the book ban outside of Llano County Court
News
Llano County Library will remain open despite effort to shut it down over book ban
Kayla Padilla
The federal judge’s order requires the library system to update its online catalog to reflect the 17 books are available for checkout, and it prohibits officials from removing any more books.

Border and Immigration

Operation Lone Star's buoy barrier in the Rio Grande.
Border & Immigration
Up-close look at Gov. Greg Abbott’s floating wall in the Rio Grande
David Martin Davies
A group of civil rights advocates, aid workers, journalists, and politicians inspected the string of wrecking ball-sized buoys, which is the centerpiece of what Gov. Greg Abbott calls Operation Lone Star.
Soldiers on Operation Lone Star guard the concertina wire barrier on the banks of the Rio Grande.
Border & Immigration
Video shows Texas National Guard soldiers appearing to ignore a mother and baby’s pleas for help in the Rio Grande
Pablo De La Rosa
A video obtained by Texas Public Radio appears to show members of the Texas National Guard ignoring cries for help from a woman carrying a baby who seemed to be in danger of drowning in the Rio Grande.
Las autoridades investigan la zona de las vías del tren junto al U.S Highway 90 cerca de Knipp y Sabinal, Texas.
News
Uvalde police, DHS: Two dead among 17 people found 'suffocating' in train car
Joey Palacios
A 911 call alerted police that 15 men and 2 women were trapped. Border Patrol agents stopped the train east of Knippa. At least four people were hospitalized in area hospitals.
The video, first obtained by a human rights organization with workers stationed in Juarez and shared with Texas Public radio, appears to show guards at the detention facility walking away as the fire raged.
Border & Immigration
Video shows Mexican guards walking away as deadly immigration detention facility fire rages
Dan Katz
The video, shared with Texas Public Radio by a human rights worker who asked to remain anonymous due to their work with the Mexican government, appeared to show guards at the detention facility walking away as the fire raged.
Border officials anticipate more people will try to cross the Rio Grande as Title 42 comes to an end.
Border & Immigration
Live updates: What the Texas border looks like after Title 42
Migrants in Mexico are seeking asylum in the United States as the emergency immigration restriction known as Title 42 comes to an end.
Destruction of homes—most of which were not up to code—in colonia Laguna Heights following a tornado.
Border & Immigration
Texas Matters: The struggles of life in a border colonia
David Martin Davies
It's estimated that half a million people live in colonias along the Texas-Mexico border. These communities lack basic needs for the residents, including running water, storm drainage and sewage. What are the challenges of living in a colonia? Who is responsible for improving the substandard conditions?
Nangialy Nang spends time with his youngest daughter in their San Antonio apartment. Nang worked as an interpreter for U.S. forces starting in 2007. He was ultimately evacuated from the country in 2021 along with his family. He worries he could lose everything because of his immigration status.
Military & Veterans' Issues
'It's a big risk:' After two years in the U.S., Afghan evacuees navigate a complex immigration process
Carson Frame
The Biden administration is working to allow tens of thousands of Afghans to remain in the United States. After the Taliban takeover two years ago, they were allowed to come to the U.S. under a temporary program, but that program is scheduled to expire this summer.

Law enforcement and accountability

A Texas Department of Public Safety officer stands in front of crosses with the names of victims of a school shooting, at a memorial outside Robb Elementary school, two days after a gunman killed nineteen children and two adults, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 26, 2022.
News
One year later, trust in police remains frail in Uvalde
Kayla Padilla
Both adults and children have lost faith that law enforcement can or will protect them.
Two hours east of Waco, TDCJ's Coffield Unit sits among green pastures and rural roads.
Criminal Justice
Texas prisoners struggle to endure heat wave in facilities without air conditioning
Paul Flahive
Inmates say food melts in front of them and claim their cells' temperatures exceed 150 degrees.
Coffield Unit
Criminal Justice
A prison beating by guards reflects staffing and training issue, something Texas denies
Paul Flahive
Thirteen guards from a Texas prison have been fired or resigned after the beating of an inmate that left him hospitalized — likely for the rest of his life. Several eyewitnesses along with former staff said staffing and training issues are leading to more violence. TDCJ denied the incident was due to staffing or training.
Sgt. Alfred Flores (from left) and Officers Eleazar Alejandro and Nathaniel Villalobos.
News
Three San Antonio police officers charged with murder after fatally shooting woman; family plans lawsuit
Jerry Clayton
Sgt. Alfred Flores and Officers Eleazar Alejandro and Nathaniel Villalobos were arrested Friday and charged in the murder of Melissa Perez. They were released on bond Saturday.
Alfred Flores fires at Melissa Perez, as seen on body camera footage.
Criminal Justice
‘I will never call the police again’: SAPD killing of Melissa Perez has families living in fear
Josh Peck
Three SAPD officers were charged with murder after shooting and killing Melissa Perez in her apartment in June. Perez had schizophrenia; now, families of others with severe mental illnesses worry their loved ones are at risk too.
News
Michelle Barrientes Vela, former county constable, gets 90 days in jail for tampering with records
Brian Kirkpatrick
Former Bexar County Precinct 2 constable also received a six-year suspended prison term, and she was ordered to perform 600 hours of community service and pay a $2,500 fine. She will also be on probation for five years.
Melvin Quinney (right) stands next to his lawyer and director of the Innocence Project of Texas, Mike Ware (left).
Criminal Justice
After 30 years, a father is exonerated in 'satanic panic' case
Paul Flahive
Melvin Quinney was convicted of indecency with a child and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Now, the courts recognize no abuse took place.

Military affairs

Crews change the lettering on a sign at Fort Hood, Texas in preparation for the May 9 renaming of the base to Fort Cavazos.
Military & Veterans' Issues
Latino leaders hope Fort Hood's new name also helps reform the base's culture
Carson Frame
Fort Hood, the Army base in Central Texas, will be redesignated Fort Cavazos May 9. The new name honors the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general.
Military & Veterans' Issues
Cecily Aguilar given maximum sentence for her role in Spc. Vanessa Guillén's death
Carson Frame
Aguilar was the girlfriend of suspected killer Army Spc. Aaron Robinson
The parents of Joseph Bushling - Kevin Bushling and Lisa Bushling - take a break during a 2012 search for their son near Dugway, Utah. The search, conducted mainly by volunteers, was one of several unsuccessful attempts to find Kevin, who disappeared in 2011 and was classified by the Army as a deserter.
Military & Veterans' Issues
Despite policy changes, critics say the Army doesn't do enough to find soldiers who go missing
Carson Frame
After a string of high-profile deaths and disappearances, the Army is trying harder to find soldiers who fail to report for duty.
The original Wilford Hall Medical Center.
Military & Veterans' Issues
Saying goodbye to the old Wilford Hall, once the hub of Air Force medicine
Carson Frame
The old Wilford Hall Medical Center at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland is being torn down. Once the flagship of Air Force medicine, the facility has sat vacant for years. Now officials are working to preserve its history.
Air Force recruits at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland prepare to leave a classroom after listening to a lecture on resilience, which included tips on self-control, keeping a positive mindset, and relaxation.
Military & Veterans' Issues
Air Force emphasizes wellness and stress management to create more resilient warriors
Carson Frame
The new basic training curriculum aims to better prepare recruits for the uncertainties of war.

Technology

Courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's SpaceX Starship environmental damage report.
Environment
SpaceX is grounded after rocket explosion caused extensive environmental damage
Gaige Davila
The failed launch of SpaceX's Starship rocket from Boca Chica in South Texas last week did more than explode the world's largest rocket. It caused more environmental damage than expected.
A space-themed mural by Rogelio Ortiz on 9th Street in downtown Brownsville.
Technology & Entrepreneurship
Ambitious plans for space economy in Brownsville area have flamed out
Gaige Davila
Few space companies that came to the city during the height of SpaceX's test launches in 2021 remain in Brownsville today, despite city money and promotion.
The cryptocurrency bitcoin
Technology & Entrepreneurship
Texas paid a bitcoin miner more than $31 million to power down during heat wave
David Martin Davies
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas paid the bitcoin miner Riot $31.7 million in energy credits in August to not mine bitcoin in order to save energy for the state's power grid.
Science
The sound of the solar eclipse
David Martin Davies
Soundlight boxes give those without sight the opportunity to enjoy the solar eclipse.

Health

Bioscience-Medicine
Financial impropriety allegations swirl around companies behind San Antonio hospital closure
Paul Flahive
Bexar County said Steward Health Care System asked for a bailout to save Texas Vista. Allegations of securities fraud are now casting shadows over any future discussion.
A woman making tortillas
Bioscience-Medicine
CDC wants to fortify corn masa flour with folic acid to prevent birth defects
Bonnie Petrie
For the last 25 years, the U.S. has required that grain and cereal products be fortified with folic acid — and the CDC is now urging manufacturers of products made using corn masa flour to add the B vitamin to minimize the risk of birth defects in the Latino population.
Experts recommend masking once again as COVID returns in 2023.
Bioscience-Medicine
Summer ends in the shadow of new COVID-19 threat
Bonnie Petrie
COVID cases have been increasing for weeks nationwide, but a COVID expert says not to call it a surge just yet.
The Texas
Bioscience-Medicine
Inside America’s last remaining tuberculosis hospital
Bonnie Petrie
Did you know there is still one tuberculosis hospital in the United States? There is just one: The Texas Center for Infectious Disease in San Antonio. Host Bonnie Petrie takes us there.
Sad young woman covering ears with hands to stop flow of negative information.
Bioscience-Medicine
How misinformation became the leading cause of death in the U.S. and what can be done about it
Bonnie Petrie
Medical misinformation is killing people, according to the head of the Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Robert Califf blames misinformation and disinformation about public health for the fact that life expectancy in the United States is between three and five years lower than it is in other high-income countries.

San Antonio

Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, is escorted in handcuffs into a courtroom, in Kigali, Rwanda October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Clement Uwiringiyimana
Government/Politics
Hotel Rwanda 'hero' returns home to San Antonio
Paul Flahive
Paul Rusesabagina returned to San Antonio Wednesday night, according to his daughter.
A section of the flier for the original Teach-In for Palestine event.
Education
Students and admin say SAC president violated free speech rights over Palestine event
Josh Peck
SAC’s student government and a majority of President Naydeen González-De Jesús’ senior executive team sent separate letters to Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Mike Flores declaring 'no confidence' in the president.
A pile of surrendered guns from the San Antonio gun buyback effort
News
SA guns-for-groceries finds overwhelming response
David Martin Davies
San Antonio has its first guns-for-groceries exchange and finds an enthusiastic response.
Number one NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama spent part of his summer making stops around San Antonio to greet fans, such as
Sports
Wembymania takes over San Antonio as NBA season tips off
Brian Kirkpatrick
The expectations and hype are sky high as Wemby is tall.
Bioscience-Medicine
San Antonio is home to first-of-its-kind Mobile Changing Unit
Jackie Velez
The need for accessible public restrooms for people with disabilities is crucial. Standard bathrooms don’t offer things like low changing tables for people with incontinence issues. This barrier for the disabled often leaves many of them feeling isolated.
Luis Valderas and Kim Bishop
Arts & Culture
San Antonio's newest park is poetry in motion
Jack Morgan
A small west-side park puts poetry front-and-center

Arts and culture

Painting ordered by John Wayne to be copied into movie posters
San Antonio
Movies romanticized the Alamo. A new exhibit reconsiders its complicated history
Brian Kirkpatrick
The Alamo Collections Center, located on the grounds of the mission-turned fortress, site of the 1836 battle during the Texas Revolution against Mexico, opens on Friday.
Community members chat outside Lerma's Nite Club at its reopening in July.
Lerma's Nite Club brings conjunto music back to San Antonio's West Side
Kayla Padilla
Lerma's Nite Club reopened in July as a community center. They're offering free conjunto music and dance classes as a way to help preserve the genre.
Chili Queens feeding San Antonians downtown
Arts & Culture
San Antonio's Chili Queens: The story behind their 60-year reign
Jack Morgan
For nearly 60 years San Antonio women cooked up and served Mexican food in downtown plazas
Eighteen-year-old Cashlyn Varnon was selected as this year's festival Honey Queen.
News
'We are one big bee hive:' Uvalde festival celebrates honey's power to heal wounds and soothe souls
Brian Kirkpatrick
The bees that produce the region's honey and the townspeople both share a strong sense of community.
Narrow streets in Old Havana
Arts & Culture
Art Diplomacy: San Antonio artists forge friendships in Cuba
Jack Morgan
One woman's ambition to create a dialogue between San Antonio and Havana artists is blossoming.

Those we lost

Belle Ortiz and U.S. Rep. Henry B. Gonzalez pose with San Antonio Mariachis in Washington D.C. in 1980.
Arts & Culture
Belle Ortiz, one of mariachi's biggest champions in San Antonio, dies at 90
Jack Morgan
She encouraged the study of mariachi music in middle and high schools throughout the city.
Jesse Treviño in front of La Veladora at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts.
Arts & Culture
Famed San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño dies at 76
Jack Morgan
Our Lady of the Lake University said in a statement that the painter, muralist and tile artist died on Monday morning.
Participants of the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center who were trained under journalist, María Martin (second from right).
Fronteras: San Antonians mentored by journalist María Martin say her legacy will ‘live beyond’
Norma Martinez
Pioneer María Martin helped train participants at San Antonio's Esperanza Peace & Justice Center before her death. Some of those students reflect on what they learned and how Martin's legacy in journalism will live on.
Red McCombs
Business
San Antonio businessman B.J. 'Red' McCombs dies at 95
Brian Kirkpatrick
He built an automotive sales and service empire, but he also was known for his ownership of professional sports teams, including the San Antonio Spurs, the Denver Nuggets, and the Minnesota Vikings.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesTPR
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff