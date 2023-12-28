Year in Review: TPR's top stories of 2023

The year 2023 was yet another year full of trauma, grief, and resilience.

Great artists were lost. Wars divided communities and campuses. San Antonio and South Texas continued to be at the center of a migration wave that politicians have struggled to address. Civilian confrontations with law enforcement ended tragically over and over. And the prospect of a chaotic and violently historic 2024 election season cast a long shadow.

But there were also moments of happiness, or at least relief. A new star joined the Spurs constellation. The return of more beloved arts events demonstrated how the community has healed since the depths of the pandemic. New buildings rose into the sky, and new businesses opened their doors to enthusiastic customers. The tropics were quiet.

The stories below represent the vivid mosaic of news TPR's journalists assembled in 2023. The array of work illustrates a community — from New Braunfels to the Rio Grande, and from the Gulf Coast to Uvalde — that emerged from another year bruised but stronger, more complicated, and more determined.

Abortion

News San Antonio abortion doctor who challenged SB8 treating Texans in New Mexico Since Texas adopted a full ban on abortion, not only have abortion seekers been forced to leave the state but so too have the abortion providers. Texas Public Radio’s Kayla Padilla and David Martin Davies tell us more in their series "Planes, Trains and Automobiles – Evading the Texas Abortion Ban." Listen • 4:21

Public Health What went wrong crossing the Texas-Mexico border to buy abortion pills Many Texans who have an unwanted pregnancy have little choice than to go out of state to access a legal abortion. It’s expensive and difficult but even more so for those living in deep South Texas. New Mexico is far away but Mexico is not. So what are the options for getting an abortion across the RGV border in Mexico? Texas Public Radio’s Kayla Padilla and David Martin Davies went to find out. Listen • 6:30

State government

Government/Politics Embattled but defiant, suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton enters impeachment trial Three months after being suspended from his duties as the state’s top prosecutor, the Texas Senate will begin what could be a weeks-long hearing to decide whether Paxton will be permanently removed from office.

Government/Politics Texas ‘washing hands’ of runaway and missing foster kids Texas’ foster system has dropped hundreds of runaway kids from its care over the past five years. 170 of those kids were minors when the state stopped its relationship. One legislator says the state is 'washing its hands' of the most vulnerable youth — youth who often end up being sexually abused or trafficked while missing. Listen • 4:29

Education Why Texas school funding still isn’t fair According to a TPR analysis of state data, even with recapture, today’s school funding system still isn’t fair. And, because the funding system is also really complicated, the ways it’s unfair aren’t very well understood. Listen • 7:13

Education

Border and Immigration

News Uvalde police, DHS: Two dead among 17 people found 'suffocating' in train car A 911 call alerted police that 15 men and 2 women were trapped. Border Patrol agents stopped the train east of Knippa. At least four people were hospitalized in area hospitals. Listen • 3:40

Border & Immigration Video shows Mexican guards walking away as deadly immigration detention facility fire rages The video, shared with Texas Public Radio by a human rights worker who asked to remain anonymous due to their work with the Mexican government, appeared to show guards at the detention facility walking away as the fire raged.

Border & Immigration Texas Matters: The struggles of life in a border colonia It's estimated that half a million people live in colonias along the Texas-Mexico border. These communities lack basic needs for the residents, including running water, storm drainage and sewage. What are the challenges of living in a colonia? Who is responsible for improving the substandard conditions? Listen • 29:29

Law enforcement and accountability

Criminal Justice A prison beating by guards reflects staffing and training issue, something Texas denies Thirteen guards from a Texas prison have been fired or resigned after the beating of an inmate that left him hospitalized — likely for the rest of his life. Several eyewitnesses along with former staff said staffing and training issues are leading to more violence. TDCJ denied the incident was due to staffing or training. Listen • 8:00

News Michelle Barrientes Vela, former county constable, gets 90 days in jail for tampering with records Former Bexar County Precinct 2 constable also received a six-year suspended prison term, and she was ordered to perform 600 hours of community service and pay a $2,500 fine. She will also be on probation for five years.

Military affairs

Technology

Environment SpaceX is grounded after rocket explosion caused extensive environmental damage The failed launch of SpaceX's Starship rocket from Boca Chica in South Texas last week did more than explode the world's largest rocket. It caused more environmental damage than expected. Listen • 3:46

Science The sound of the solar eclipse Soundlight boxes give those without sight the opportunity to enjoy the solar eclipse. Listen • 1:01

Health

Bioscience-Medicine Financial impropriety allegations swirl around companies behind San Antonio hospital closure Bexar County said Steward Health Care System asked for a bailout to save Texas Vista. Allegations of securities fraud are now casting shadows over any future discussion.

Bioscience-Medicine CDC wants to fortify corn masa flour with folic acid to prevent birth defects For the last 25 years, the U.S. has required that grain and cereal products be fortified with folic acid — and the CDC is now urging manufacturers of products made using corn masa flour to add the B vitamin to minimize the risk of birth defects in the Latino population. Listen • 21:35

Bioscience-Medicine Summer ends in the shadow of new COVID-19 threat COVID cases have been increasing for weeks nationwide, but a COVID expert says not to call it a surge just yet. Listen • 24:51

Bioscience-Medicine Inside America’s last remaining tuberculosis hospital Did you know there is still one tuberculosis hospital in the United States? There is just one: The Texas Center for Infectious Disease in San Antonio. Host Bonnie Petrie takes us there. Listen • 20:40

Bioscience-Medicine How misinformation became the leading cause of death in the U.S. and what can be done about it Medical misinformation is killing people, according to the head of the Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Robert Califf blames misinformation and disinformation about public health for the fact that life expectancy in the United States is between three and five years lower than it is in other high-income countries. Listen • 16:14

San Antonio

News SA guns-for-groceries finds overwhelming response San Antonio has its first guns-for-groceries exchange and finds an enthusiastic response. Listen • 2:37

Bioscience-Medicine San Antonio is home to first-of-its-kind Mobile Changing Unit The need for accessible public restrooms for people with disabilities is crucial. Standard bathrooms don’t offer things like low changing tables for people with incontinence issues. This barrier for the disabled often leaves many of them feeling isolated. Listen • 5:26

Arts and culture

Lerma's Nite Club brings conjunto music back to San Antonio's West Side Lerma's Nite Club reopened in July as a community center. They're offering free conjunto music and dance classes as a way to help preserve the genre. Listen • 4:56

Those we lost

Fronteras: San Antonians mentored by journalist María Martin say her legacy will ‘live beyond’ Pioneer María Martin helped train participants at San Antonio's Esperanza Peace & Justice Center before her death. Some of those students reflect on what they learned and how Martin's legacy in journalism will live on. Listen • 39:53

Business San Antonio businessman B.J. 'Red' McCombs dies at 95 He built an automotive sales and service empire, but he also was known for his ownership of professional sports teams, including the San Antonio Spurs, the Denver Nuggets, and the Minnesota Vikings. Listen • 3:18