Kerrville ISD mourns death of 2 teachers in Guadalupe River flood

Kerrville Independent School District mourned the death of two of its teachers — a current one and a former one — in the Guadalupe River flood.

In a statement on social media, the district confirmed the deaths of Reece and Paula Zunker, both teachers at Tivy High School. The district also said their children, Lyle and Holland, were still missing.

Reece Zunker was also a boys soccer coach.

The Tivy Athletic Booster Club planned to hold a community blessing and worship service at Antler Stadium from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9.

Brant Ringo, the district’s superintendent, said in a statement to district families on July 4 that KISD designated campus sites for first responders and state agencies to assist with rescue and recovery efforts.

“As we move forward through this time, I ask that you continue to keep the Hill Country community in your thoughts and prayers,” Ringo said. “Your compassion and support — whether through kind words, prayers, or acts of service — mean more than ever.”

KISD school buses were also used to assist in transporting campers from various camps located in the Hill Country to reunification sites on July 4.

KISD offered counseling services to all KISD students and staff, starting on July 7 and 8 from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. at B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School. The district was determining when additional counseling services would be held.