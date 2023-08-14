Cecily Aguilar to be sentenced for her involvement in Spc. Vanessa Guillén's death

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Cecily Aguilar — the woman accused of helping dispose of the body of murdered Fort Cavazos soldier Vanessa Guillén — faces sentencing Monday in Waco. She is charged with multiple counts of evidence tampering, which could carry a penalty of up to 30 years in prison, plus three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine, according to the Department of Justice.

The hearing was slated to begin at 9 a.m. in Waco before U.S. District Court Judge Alan D. Albright. The Guillén family, their attorney Natalie Khawam, and Guillén’s friends planned to share victim impact statements, according to a press release. They also demonstrated outside the courthouse to demand the maximum sentence for Aguilar.

In November 2022, Aguilar pleaded guilty to lesser charges connected to Guillén’s death, including being an accessory after the fact and making false statements to law enforcement.

Aguilar’s boyfriend, Spc. Aaron Robinson, reportedly killed Guillén in an arms room at Fort Cavazos in April 2020. A federal affidavit released later that summer revealed that Spc. Aaron David Robinson beat Guillen with a hammer, and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

Aguilar allegedly helped Robinson dispose of Guillen’s remains near the Leon River. Robinson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was approached by police on July 1, 2020.

The motive for Guillén’s killing is unclear. An Army report issued in April 2021 said that Guillén had been sexually harassed, but not by Robinson. Robinson was accused of sexual harassment in an unrelated case.