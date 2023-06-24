Three San Antonio police officers charged with murder after fatally shooting woman

Three San Antonio police officers have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a San Antonio woman. The incident happened early Friday morning in the 6200 block of Old Pearsall Road.

The woman, 46-year-old Melissa Perez, appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis, according to authorities. Officers opened fire on her following an interaction where she ran away into her apartment, and threatened the officers with a hammer as they tried to force their way in.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"After reviewing the evidence of this case and speaking with the district attorney's Civil Rights Division, warrants were issued for the three officers who shot and killed Melissa Perez. The three officers are being charged with murder,” said San Antonio Police Chief McManus in a press conference Friday evening. “They've already been taken into custody. The three officers have been suspended without pay.”

Sgt. Alfred Flores and Officers Eleazar Alejandro and Nathaniel Villalobos were the officers involved.

McManus said internal affairs is still investigating the incident. He also addressed the family of the victim.

"Our condolences to Melissa Perez's entire family,” McManus said. “I want to assure her daughter that this incident will continue to be thoroughly investigated, as are all officer-involved shootings."