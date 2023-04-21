How misinformation became the leading cause of death in the U.S. and what can be done about it

Medical misinformation is killing people, according to the head of the Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Robert Califf blames misinformation and disinformation about public health for the fact that life expectancy in the U.S. is between three and five years lower than it is in other high-income countries.

Experts are trying to figure out how to fight medical misinformation more effectively. In this episode, we’ll hear from Tara Kirk Sell from the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Sell has written a report pushing for a national strategy to fight public health misinformation.