© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Petrie Dish - dark 1400x1400.png
Petrie Dish

How misinformation became the leading cause of death in the U.S. and what can be done about it

By Bonnie Petrie
Published April 21, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sad young woman covering ears
Rudzhan Nagiev/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Sad young woman covering ears with hands to stop flow of negative information.

Medical misinformation is killing people, according to the head of the Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Robert Califf blames misinformation and disinformation about public health for the fact that life expectancy in the U.S. is between three and five years lower than it is in other high-income countries.

Experts are trying to figure out how to fight medical misinformation more effectively. In this episode, we’ll hear from Tara Kirk Sell from the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Sell has written a report pushing for a national strategy to fight public health misinformation.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Petrie Dish Top StoriesPetrie Dishmedical misinformation
Bonnie Petrie
Bonnie Petrie can be reached at Bonnie@TPR.org and on Twitter at @kbonniepetrie
See stories by Bonnie Petrie