Belle Ortiz, one of mariachi's biggest champions in San Antonio, dies at 90

The world of mariachi music has lost one of its most effective champions. Belle Ortiz died late Wednesday in her granddaughter’s house, where she received hospice care. She was 90.

She was an educator and an early advocate for mariachi music courses to be offered in schools. The San Antonio Express-News reported she first succeeded in that mission at Lanier High School, where a mariachi course was offered in 1970. From that, the program expanded to other schools and other districts.

“Belle Ortiz was an advocate for Latino arts programs in the schools," explained Cynthia Muñoz, who produces the Mariachi Extravaganza. "She was a pioneer in bringing mariachi music to the schools in the 1970s,” Munoz said. “She was a musician, a pianist who had a great passion for music, especially mariachi music. And she was an advocate for promoting higher education among Latino youths as well.”

Decades later, courses in mariachi music are now available in many area high schools and middle schools. Munoz said Ortiz was the driving force for expanding young people's sense of the possible, breaking down barriers and providing previously impossible trips to be emissaries for mariachi music.

“She found opportunities to take us on wonderful trips to Washington D.C., to perform for [San Antonio Congressman] Henry Gonzalez on the steps of the Capitol every year,” she said. “And we have very fond memories of traveling with her as a mariachi group to other places throughout the country. Like. And to places like Mexico.”

A pioneering legend in the mariachi education movement has passed away. Belle Ortiz (BA 1971) was 90-years-old. To read OLLU's tribute to an inspiring alumna, click here: https://t.co/uQQde6Qdss pic.twitter.com/DCfJXgN3Ow — OLLU (@OLLUnivSATX) July 13, 2023

The success of these local programs led other Texas school districts to begin their own mariachi programs.

Ortiz also led the first mariachi music festival in the U.S. in 1979 in San Antonio, which featured the world famous Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán. She also presented mariachi music on stage with a symphony for the first time.

In the days before her death, a revolving series of mariachi performers played for her at her bedside.

Munoz added that Ortiz’s contributions to mariachi aren’t just confined to those who perform it. “She gave us all a huge gift — and that is the gift of being proud of who we are and being able to celebrate our music and our culture,” she said.

Services were pending.