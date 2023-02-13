Famed San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño dies at 76

Jesse Treviño, one of San Antonio’s most accomplished and prolific artists, has died.

Our Lady of the Lake University said in a statement that the painter, muralist and tile artist died on Monday morning.

He died of natural causes. Trevino had battled throat cancer for several years, and treatment included a lengthy stay in the MD Anderson’s cancer center in Houston.

As a teenager, Treviño won a full scholarship to a New York City’s art school, but then was called to serve in the Vietnam War.

He was wounded after triggering a land mine in a rice paddy, eventually resulting in the removal of his painting arm.

He recovered from his wounds at Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston, where he met double amputee Armando Albarran, who convinced him to start painting with his left arm.

Chris Eudaily / TPR

Trevino's murals and tile art are installed all around the city.

Services are pending.

Treviño was born in Mexico but moved to San Antonio with his family when he was just two years old.

He grew up on the city’s West Side, and he took an early interest in art. By the age of 6, he had already won his first drawing contest, and by 18 he accepted a scholarship at a New York City art school.

While not at school he sketched tourists in Greenwich Village and considered a move to Paris to continue his art.

All young men in 1966 had to register for the draft, and Jesse’s number came up. Since he wasn’t technically a U.S. citizen, he didn’t have to go into the Army but he felt an obligation to do so.

After basic training, Treviño was sent to Vietnam’s Mekong Delta. Two months later, he suffered a near fatal injury when he tripped a trap set by the Viet Cong.

Courtesy photo / Anthony Head Jesse Treviño's first left-handed painting of Armando Albarran.

After recuperating for weeks in a military hospital in Japan, he finally was flown back to San Antonio and to BAMC. Repeated operations to mend his mangled right arm were unsuccessful, and finally it was removed.

Treviño wasn’t coping well with the loss of his painting arm but then he met someone who helped him find hope again: Armando Albarran.

Albarran took to Treviño while they both were in rehab. Since Albarran himself had lost both of his legs, his words of encouragement gained traction with Treviño.