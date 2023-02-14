Map: Visit Jesse Treviño's artwork throughout San Antonio

As San Antonio mourns the loss of artist Jesse Treviño, here's where you can find his art in public spaces across the Alamo City.

Click on the blue icons in the map to see photos of the artwork.

Large painted mural at Wells Fargo Bank at 707 Castroville Road

100-foot long, 4-sided painted mural inside the Sueltenfuss Library at Our Lady of the Lake University, 411 SW 24th St.

La Curandera , Large painted mural in the lobby meant to depict a curandera, or healer, in a botanica, Zarzamora at San Luis St.

La Veladora of Our Lady of the Guadalupe, at the corner of Guadalupe and Brazos Streets, at the Guadalupe Theater.

La Feria, outside of Market Square, tile mural in the parking lot on the south side of Market Square

New Chapa Leon, tile mural at the site of the old Chapa Drug Store that had an image of a lion on its exterior. Jesse included himself, Armando Albarran, and other friends who had helped him through the years depicted in this mural.

Casa Navarro-Laredito, Next to Casa Navarro State Historic site, a large tile mural paying homage to the "Little Laredo" neighborhood which used to be at this location.

Spirit of Healing, 9-story tall tile mural on the south wall of the Children's Hospital overlooking Milam Park on Houston Street.

, 9-story tall tile mural on the south wall of the Children’s Hospital overlooking Milam Park on Houston Street. A series of self portraits, Treviño did of himself back in the 1970s. This is in the downtown main library at Soledad and Navarro Streets, to the right as you walk in the front doors.

San Antonio in World War II . This is also at the library, and it shows many theater marquees from back in the era when going to movies downtown was nearly a weekly event. Rosita's Bridge, a Joske's sign, a B-25 and an army jeep are also shown.

Señora Dolores Treviño. This is a painting Treviño did of his mother hanging up clothing. Check with SAMA before going. It is in their collection but may not be being displayed when you go.