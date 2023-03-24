Uvalde police: Numerous migrants found injured inside train car in Texas
Uvalde police said Friday afternoon that medical helicopters landed on U.S. Highway 90, between the Texas towns of Knippa and Sabinal, due to the discovery of numerous undocumented immigrants injured inside of a train car.
It was not immediately clear how many immigrants were involved.
A section of the highway was closed so the helicopters could land.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.