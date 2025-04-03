Today the last day to register for May 3 election; Group moves to try to save ITC; Two SA restaurants named James Beard finalists

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a high of 93 as the sun breaks through the clouds. Tonight's low is 72. Friday will remain warm, and rain is possible. Saturday will be cooler with a high of 79. Sunday will be sunny and see a high of 66.

Thursday is the last day to register to vote for the May 3 election

Twenty-seven candidates are running for San Antonio mayor, and all 10 council seats are in contention.

Nine San Antonio-area school districts have competitive school board races on the ballot.

Bond elections are on the ballot for East Central and Floresville ISDs and the Alamo Colleges.

Voter registration forms must be turned into the elections office Thursday, or by mail if postmarked by Thursday.

Group plans injunction to try to save ITC from demolition

Built originally as the Texas Pavilion for Hemisfair ’68, what San Antonians know as the Institute of Texan Cultures (ITC) is now closed, and it may be nearing demolition.

But the Conservation Society is trying to use the law to keep that from happening. The group announced on Wednesday that it plans to file an injunction in the coming weeks to stop demolition.

The ITC was originally deeded to the University of Texas System to be used for the public. The group said UTSA is doing an end-around to circumvent the law.

Universities are allowed to demolish buildings to build new educational ones, but the city intends to make the property part of Project Marvel, the sports and entertainment district it will build after the ITC is demolished.

In a statement, UTSA said that it is the university's policy to not comment on pending litigation. It added: “Our efforts to redevelop the Texas Pavilion property have been and will continue to be in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.”

Bexar County offers event to provide second chance to formerly incarcerated people

Bexar County Re-entry Center is hosting its annual Second Chance Job Fair next week.

It offers opportunities to previously incarcerated people who are on probation or parole.

Registration is required at Bexar.org/SecondChance.

The free job fair is on Wednesday, April 9, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Freeman Coliseum.

Two San Antonio restaurants named James Beard finalists

Two San Antonio restaurants have been named finalists for the prestigious James Beard awards.

Mixtli is a finalist in the Outstanding Hospitality category.

Chef Emil Oliva of Leche de Tigre is a finalist in Best Chef: Texas.

The 2025 James Beard award winners will be announced on June 16 in Chicago.

April sees two events aimed at San Antonio animals

The Animal Defense League of Texas (ADL) is offering free spay/neuter services to community cats within San Antonio limits this month. The initiative is part of the organization's trap-neuter-release (TNR) program.

The ADL defines community cats as "independent outdoor felines that live in our neighborhoods but aren't owned by any individual."

The first round of services takes place between April 7 through April 9, with 15 slots available each day. More information can be found at adltexas.org.

Also, San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) is hosting its Paw-changa Adoption Fiesta, which features hundreds of adoption-ready pets, live music and other entertainment.

ACS has VIP early-access tickets available that include a Fiesta medal and t-shirt, and free week of doggie day care.

The Paw-changa is on Saturday, April 12, at the ACS campus off Highway 151.

Public invited to Fort Sam Houston to celebrate the military community

Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston is inviting the public to an open house next week to celebrate military service and community.

The event hosted on Fort Sam Houston will feature live music, fireworks, a drone show, and free interactive activities.

Though it is on a military installation, the event is open to the public. The Air Force’s Band of the West, the 323rd Army Band Fort Sam’s Own, and The Spazmatics will perform. Museum tours on the history of Fort Sam Houston will also be offered.

The event will be April 12 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. It aims to strengthen the ties between the San Antonio community and the servicemembers stationed in the Alamo City.