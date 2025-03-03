© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

SA debuts first nonstop flight to D.C.; Protestors take on DOGE at local Tesla dealership; Austin sees first measles case

By Marian Navarro
Published March 3, 2025 at 6:29 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going be cloudy and windy with a high near 76 and wind gusts as strong as 25 miles per hour. A slight chance of showers tonight for a low around 61.

SpaceX: SpaceX will attempt its eighth launch of its massive Starship rocket this afternoon. The launch test will try to complete the first payload deployment of Starlink simulators and conduct multiple re-entry experiments.

The 40-minute launch window opens at 5:30 p.m.

Jury selection begins in tractor-trailer smuggling

Jury selection begins today in the federal trial of two people accused of involvement in the 2022 immigrant smuggling incident in San Antonio.

Fifty-three immigrants died after being trapped inside a sweltering tractor-trailer. It is the deadliest human smuggling attempt in modern U.S. history.

Felipe Orduña-Torres and Armando Gonzales-Ortega are charged with conspiracy to transport illegal migrants resulting in death.

Four other defendants —including the driver of the tractor-trailer—have pleaded guilty.

Un monumento a 53 inmigrantes que murieron se encuentra junto a Quintana Road.
Border & Immigration
Alleged leader of smuggling group arrested in connection with deaths of 53 migrants in San Antonio
TPR Staff
Guatemalan police said they captured at least seven members of 'Loz Orozcos,' including the alleged leader, as part of an international investigation into the deadly tractor trailer incident on Quintana Road.

Dozens protest outside SA area Tesla dealership

The local protest at the Leon Springs Tesla dealership Saturday was part of a nationwide wave of protests against Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Protesters waved an upside-down U.S. flag and condemned Musk's oversight of the DOGE.

Under Musk, DOGE has directed the layoffs of over 30,000 federal employees since President Trump took office.

man holds Ukranian flag
Government/Politics
Protesters take on Musk, Trump outside Leon Springs Tesla dealership
Jack Morgan
About 100 protesters showed up outside the Leon Springs Tesla dealership to protest against President Trump and Elon Musk.

Measles confirmed in Austin infant

Health officials have confirmed the disease was found in a young child who is too young to be vaccinated.

Authorities believe the child was infected while overseas during a visit.

As of Friday, health officials have reported 146 cases of measles, mostly in west Texas and mostly among unvaccinated patients.

No cases have been confirmed in San Antonio, despite the recent exposure to someone who tested positive.

New grant to help study psychedelics in PTSD treatment

UT Health San Antonio, in collaboration with Emory University, has been awarded a $4.9 million grant to evaluate psychedelics as a treatment for PTSD.

The project — recently selected for funding by the Department of Defense — will use MDMA, or ecstasy, in combination with Prolonged Exposure therapy.

Researchers say the therapy could help individuals process traumatic memories and feelings while recalling them in a safe environment.

Bioscience-Medicine
Psychedelics and the Texas Trip Part 1: Unlikely Allies
Bonnie Petrie
Host Bonnie Petrie and reporter Robin Berghaus explore the potential of psychedelic medication as a treatment for mental health diagnoses like depression and PTSD, particularly for use in the veteran population.

San Antonio celebrates inaugural direct D.C. flights

Local and state officials gathered Sunday to celebrate today's inaugural nonstop flight to Washington D.C. from the San Antonio International Airport.

San Antonio elected leaders and an entire bipartisan congressional delegation fought for years for "Military City USA" to gain a nonstop flight to the nation's capital.

The city was finally granted the flight last year.

Daily service from the San Antonio airport begins with a 6:35 a.m. flight this morning.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now Top StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro