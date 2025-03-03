SA debuts first nonstop flight to D.C.; Protestors take on DOGE at local Tesla dealership; Austin sees first measles case

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going be cloudy and windy with a high near 76 and wind gusts as strong as 25 miles per hour. A slight chance of showers tonight for a low around 61.

SpaceX: SpaceX will attempt its eighth launch of its massive Starship rocket this afternoon. The launch test will try to complete the first payload deployment of Starlink simulators and conduct multiple re-entry experiments.

The 40-minute launch window opens at 5:30 p.m.

Jury selection begins in tractor-trailer smuggling

Jury selection begins today in the federal trial of two people accused of involvement in the 2022 immigrant smuggling incident in San Antonio.

Fifty-three immigrants died after being trapped inside a sweltering tractor-trailer. It is the deadliest human smuggling attempt in modern U.S. history.

Felipe Orduña-Torres and Armando Gonzales-Ortega are charged with conspiracy to transport illegal migrants resulting in death.

Four other defendants —including the driver of the tractor-trailer—have pleaded guilty.

Dozens protest outside SA area Tesla dealership

The local protest at the Leon Springs Tesla dealership Saturday was part of a nationwide wave of protests against Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Protesters waved an upside-down U.S. flag and condemned Musk's oversight of the DOGE.

Under Musk, DOGE has directed the layoffs of over 30,000 federal employees since President Trump took office.

Measles confirmed in Austin infant

Health officials have confirmed the disease was found in a young child who is too young to be vaccinated.

Authorities believe the child was infected while overseas during a visit.

As of Friday, health officials have reported 146 cases of measles, mostly in west Texas and mostly among unvaccinated patients.

No cases have been confirmed in San Antonio, despite the recent exposure to someone who tested positive.

New grant to help study psychedelics in PTSD treatment

UT Health San Antonio, in collaboration with Emory University, has been awarded a $4.9 million grant to evaluate psychedelics as a treatment for PTSD.

The project — recently selected for funding by the Department of Defense — will use MDMA, or ecstasy, in combination with Prolonged Exposure therapy.

Researchers say the therapy could help individuals process traumatic memories and feelings while recalling them in a safe environment.

San Antonio celebrates inaugural direct D.C. flights

Local and state officials gathered Sunday to celebrate today's inaugural nonstop flight to Washington D.C. from the San Antonio International Airport.

San Antonio elected leaders and an entire bipartisan congressional delegation fought for years for "Military City USA" to gain a nonstop flight to the nation's capital.

The city was finally granted the flight last year.

Daily service from the San Antonio airport begins with a 6:35 a.m. flight this morning.

For 20 years, the city of San Antonio has fought for a direct flight to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.



