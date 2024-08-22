© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alleged leader of smuggling group arrested in connection with deaths of 53 migrants in San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published August 22, 2024 at 1:32 PM CDT
A memorial to the 53 migrants killed on June 27, 2022 still stands along Quintana Road.
Dan Katz
/
TPR
A memorial to the 53 migrants who died stands alongside Quintana Road.

Guatemalan police announced on Wednesday that they arrested seven people in connection to the deadly human smuggling attempt in San Antonio in 2022.

Fifty three migrants died in a sweltering tractor trailer. Eleven others were injured.

Guatemala's Interior Minister posted on social media that the arrests included the alleged ringleader of the smuggling group, "Los Orozcos."

Federal prosecutors say Rigoberto Miranda Orozco allegedly secured payment from Guatemalan migrants and worked with co-conspirators to smuggle them out of the country.

Jaime Esparza, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, said the federal government is pursing Orozco's extradition.

"We will prosecute Miranda Orozco as aggressively as possible as we seek justice for those who perished and for those who were injured," Esparza said.

Orozco faces six counts all related to migrant smuggling resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

Several defendants who were previously arrested in connection to the case have either pleaded guilty or have cases pending.

A tractor trailer is seen surrounded by law enforcement on San Antonio's Quintana Road on June 27, 2022.
Border & Immigration
Death toll rises to 53 after dozens of migrants found trapped in tractor trailer in San Antonio
Joey Palacios
A federal investigation is underway to learn why dozens of people were left trapped in a tractor trailer in Southwest San Antonio.

In late June 2022, dozens of men, women and children from Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and other nations were found trapped in the tractor trailer on Quintana Road in Southwest San Antonio.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at the time that a worker at a nearby facility heard a person crying for help and found the trailer with numerous dead inside.

San Antonino Fire Chief Charles Hood said they were hot to the touch and suffering from heat exhaustion. “No signs of water in the vehicle, it was a refrigerated tractor trailer, but there was no visible working AC unit on that rig,” he added. Temperatures in San Antonio at the time regularly exceeded 100 degrees.

A memorial of painted crosses was erected alongside Quintana Road to remember the 53 lives lost, next to a mural that listed the vicitms' names.

Since the incident, dozens more people have been found trapped in similar predicaments — tractor trailers, train cars or other vehicles — and almost all also dealing with severe and life threatening heat.

The arrests announced this week followed several other arrests and indictments in the case in the two years since the incident.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Border & Immigration tractor trailerMigrant DeathsTop Stories
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff