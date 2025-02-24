Measles exposure reported in SA; Coach Pop unlikely to return this season; Study looks at dementia risks in Hispanics

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: You may see some patchy fog in the early morning, otherwise it will be sunny today with a high near 75. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 46.

San Antonio, surrounding area warns of potential measles exposure

Public Health Officials say an individual from Gaines County — the epicenter of the largest measles outbreak in 30 years with the highest unvaccinated rate in the state — traveled to San Marcos and San Antonio.

In San Marcos, the individual was on the Texas State University campus and at a Twin Peaks Restaurant on Feb.14.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reports the individual visited the UTSA campus the morning on Feb. 15, followed by the Wax Museum, Ripley's Believe it or Not, Ripley's Illusion Lab, and then Mr. Crabby's Seafood and Bar in Live Oak in the evening.

The person also was said to have been at the New Braunfels Buc-ees on Feb. 16.

Anyone at these public locations during these times or up to two hours afterward should monitor for symptoms.

Coach Pop not expected to return this season

Gregg Popovich is unlikely to coach the San Antonio Spurs for the remainder of this season as he recovers from a mild stroke he suffered in November.

ESPN reports Popovich’s future with the team is uncertain.

The Spurs have also seen the loss of star Victor Wembanyama, who is out for the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his shoulder.

The Spurs are three games from a playoff berth.

San Antonio Zoo reports 'non-negative' bird flu test

The San Antonio Zoo says preliminary testing of a deceased wild black vulture found near zoo grounds tested "non-negative" for avian influenza, or bird flu.

The vulture has been sent for additional testing.

Several bird enclosures will be temporarily closed as a precautionary measure starting today.

Some birds will be relocated off-habitat. The zoo will also temporarily empty fish feeders, as fish food can attract wild birds.

Court hears closing briefs in Helotes housing development hearing

The State Office of Administrative Hearings heard closing briefs on Friday following a three-day case hearing of a proposed water treatment plant in northwest Bexar County.

The plant on the 2,900-home Guajolote Ranch subdivision would discharge up to one million gallons of treated wastewater per day into Helotes Creek.

Representatives of the plant argued the wastewater would not adversely affect the drinking water in the area. Opponents of the project say the discharge could threaten the water quality in the Edwards Aquifer.

The State Office of Administrative Hearings is expected to send its decision to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for consideration by late May.

Nonprofits respond to alleged target of unaccompanied immigrant children

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has launched an effort to deport hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied minor children — reports Reuters , citing government memos.

This comes after the federal government forced a stop work order on attorneys representing those children, only to rescind the order on Friday.

San Antonio-based attorney Jonathan Ryan called the actions illegal.

"This is really exposing the cynical lie that the justification for their mass deportation plan is dangerous criminals," Ryan said.

UT Health study examines dementia in different populations

The original 1979 Heart and Mind study from UT Health San Antonio explored differences in diabetes and cardiovascular disease in Mexican Americans and non-Hispanic white people living in San Antonio.

Dr. Claudia Satziabal, the study’s principal investigator, said some Hispanics have higher risks of cardiovascular disease, which increases their risk of dementia and Alzheimer's.

"If we could decrease the prevalence of those conditions ... it's estimated that a little bit over 20, 30, even 40% of dementia could be prevented or delayed," she said.

