TPR News Now: Monday, February 23, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Mayor Jones calls for investigation in shooting death of SA man by federal agents
- SA council meets today to discuss censure of Mayor Jones
- Judges rules in favor of Bexar County in fight over immigrant legal fund
- Democrats outpace Republicans in early voting
- Mexico kills notorious drug leader
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny and cool for a high near 65. Clear tonight for a low around 41.
