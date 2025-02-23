Measles alerts issued in San Antonio, New Braunfels and San Marcos as Texas outbreak spreads

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The largest measles outbreak in decades has reached San Antonio, New Braunfels and San Marcos, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Officials say an individual who tested positive for the virus in West Texas traveled to two major universities and one of the nation's busiest tourist attractions — the San Antonio River Walk.

Comal County public health officials also report the individual stopped in at a large New Braunfels travel center.

Friday, February 14th:



Texas State University in San Marcos from approximately 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Twin Peaks restaurant in San Marcos from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 15th:



The University of Texas at San Antonio Main Campus between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

San Antonio River Walk attractions— Wax Museum, Ripley’s Believe It or Not and Ripley’s Illusion Lab between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m on Saturday, February 15th.

Mr. Crabby's Seafood and Bar in Live Oak between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.



Sunday, February 16th:



New Braunfels Buc-ees between 9 a.m. and noon.

Health officials say anyone at these public locations during these times or up to two hours afterward should monitor for symptoms.

The individual lives in Gaines County, which is the epicenter of the West Texas measles outbreak that has produced at least 90 confirmed cases of the highly contagious infectious disease — the worst measles outbreak in 30 years.

Gaines County had the highest unvaccinated rate in the state this school year at 18 percent, according to state health data.

"Measles is a highly contagious virus that can lead to serious complications, especially in young children and individuals with weakened immune systems. If you think you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider immediately,” said Dr. Anita Kurian, Deputy Deputy Director at the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

Measles was declared eradicated in the United States in 2000. This was achieved through a successful vaccination program that ensured high levels of immunity in the population.

“Individuals who have not been vaccinated are at greater risk of infection. We urge everyone to ensure they are up to date on their vaccinations to protect themselves and those around them,” Dr. Kurian said.

"Protecting our community from measles starts with staying informed and taking the necessary precautions," she said. "We encourage everyone to review their vaccination status and seek medical advice if they suspect exposure. Early detection and vaccination are key to preventing the spread of this preventable disease."

Public Health recommend those who may have been exposed take the following steps:



Review their immunization and medical records to check if they are protected against measles. Those who have not had measles, or the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine may not be protected and should consult a healthcare provider about getting vaccinated.

Contact their healthcare provider if they are pregnant, have an infant, or have a weakened immune system, regardless of their vaccination history.

Monitor for symptoms such as fever or an unexplained rash from 4 to 21 days after exposure.

If symptoms appear, stay home, and avoid school, work, and large gatherings. Call a healthcare provider right away. Do not enter a healthcare facility without first notifying them about your measles exposure and symptoms so you do not expose other patients.

About Measles

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for two hours, even after the infected person has left. The infected person can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses or mouths, they can become infected.

Common symptoms for measles include:



High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The “measles rash” typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body

Measles can be prevented with a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR or MMRV). The MMR vaccine protects against three diseases: measles, mumps and rubella. The MMRV vaccine protects against four diseases: measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (chickenpox). They are administered in two doses and are highly effective: two doses are 97% effective against measles and one dose is 93% effective. The spread of measles can be prevented if two-dose coverage of vaccine remains at 95% or above in the community. For more information on measles, visit this website.