The Outbreak: Measles in Texas

West Texas children treated for vitamin A toxicity as medical disinformation spreads alongside measles outbreakMedical disinformation connected to the West Texas measles outbreak has created a new problem. Children are being treated for toxic levels of vitamin A.
The politics of ending vaccine requirements in Texas is in conflict with the reality of a raging measles outbreak in West Texas. Texans for Vaccine Choice, a powerful political action committee, has been leading the fight to weaken vaccination requirements.
The largest measles outbreak in decades has reached San Antonio and San Marcos. Officials say an individual who tested positive for the virus in West Texas traveled to two major universities and one of the nation's busiest tourist attractions — the San Antonio River Walk.