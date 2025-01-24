SAPD: We will cooperate with feds; 100K effort to fund out-of-state-abortion fails; Paxton prevails in another lawsuit

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

SAPD pledges cooperation with feds

The San Antonio Police Department says it will cooperate with federal authorities to enforce President Trump’s immigration enforcement actions.

Trump has promised sweeping mass deportations in communities across the country.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently threatened to prosecute local officials standing in the way of immigration enforcement.

The city said in a statement that SAPD has a long history of cooperating with federal authorities and would continue to do so consistent with applicable laws.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus denounced immigration crackdown

San Antonio Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro joined other members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Thursday to denounce what they called extreme immigration policies.

“Donald Trump and Republican politicians have embarked on a campaign to radically alter American society by stripping away constitutional, legal and civil rights," Castro said.

The lawmakers said they will push back against the targeting of dreamers, farm workers and families.

A federal judge Thursday blocked the order that ends birthright citizenship to noncitizens and undocumented persons.

New effort to fund out-of-state abortion fails

A San Antonio City Council committee killed an effort Thursday to spend $100,000 to support out-of-state abortion travel.

The city's $500,000 Reproductive Fund passed last November does not include funds for abortion travel.

The committee vote failed after one member voted no and another abstained.

Council members who want the additional funding will now have to return to the drawing board or give up on the issue.

Women face higher risk of long COVID

A new study led by UT Health San Antonio finds females have a 31% higher risk of developing long COVID.

Research shows the risk among females for developing long COVID depended on age, pregnancy and menopause status. Women aged 40 to 55 had the highest propensity.

The findings are part of the nationwide RECOVER initiative, which was established to research recovery from COVID and was launched by the National Institutes of Health.

"[The study] identifies risk factors for long COVID that are critical in providing insights for prevention and treatment of this often-debilitating disease,” said Thomas Patterson, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UT Health.

Give feedback on proposed Spurs arena at town halls

The first of two town halls takes place tomorrow, Jan. 25, to discuss the proposed downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs.

The meetings will also touch on what to do with the team's current home at the Frost Bank Center.

City, county, and state elected officials have been invited to attend.

Tomorrow's town hall begins at 10 a.m. at the Freeman Coliseum. The second town hall on Feb. 1 will be held at the same place and time.

UTSA, UT Health make progress in historic merger

University of Texas at San Antonio President Taylor Eighmy, will also take the reins of UT Health San Antonio.

The Board of Regents for the University of Texas System voted last year to integrate the universities.

The board officially announced Thursday Eighmy will be acting president, effective February 1st.

The merger is set to be finalized by September, with full operational integration is expected to take up to three years.

AG Paxton prevails in another lawsuit

The disciplinary arm of the State Bar of Texas sued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after he challenged Joe Biden’s 2020 wins in several key states.

After years of fighting in court, the commission dropped the lawsuit against Paxton, which threatened his bar license.

The court said in a filing they had no other choice after the Texas Supreme Court sided with Paxton’s deputy last month in a similar case.

The embattled AG still faces a whistleblower lawsuit filed by former employees who reported him to the FBI for alleged corruption.