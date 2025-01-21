Delays or closures for schools, businesses amid winter storm; Trump suspends CBP One app

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Forecast calls for a chance of snow and freezing rain through mid-morning. Otherwise, it will gradually clear for a high near 40. A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. tonight.

Trump to send troops to the border

President Trump has signed an executive order that authorizes the U.S. military to draft a plan to send more troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The order requests that U.S. Northern Command, or NORTHCOMM, develops a plan within 10 days to deter unlawful mass migration. It does not specify how many troops would be involved.

Elizabeth Goitein, senior director of the Brennan Center’s Liberty and National Security Program, reacted to the order.

"(It) sounds a lot to me like Trump is trying to put this on a war footing and there are all kinds of bad consequences that could flow from that," she said.

Trump administration suspends CBP One

The CBP One app suspended operations and canceled scheduled appointments minutes after President Donald Trump took office on Monday.

The app allowed migrants to submit information and secure appointments at eight southwest border ports.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection estimates that around 270,000 migrants were trying to get an appointment through the app.

It has not specified if or when the feature will return or whether alternative methods for scheduling or entry processing will be introduced.

San Antonio schools cancel classes

Schools and universities across San Antonio have canceled classes today amid the current winter storm.

Parents, students and employees should monitor their own institutions' social media accounts for further updates.

North East ISD has canceled a community meeting today at Driscoll Middle School related to its proposal to close three campuses.

The district says the meeting will be rescheduled to a later date.

I’ve now confirmed all but one district in Bexar will be closed tomorrow. Still waiting to hear about Lackland. — Camille Phillips-Texas Public Radio (@camille-phillips.bsky.social) 2025-01-20T18:31:39.734Z

Cold front impacts San Antonio, Bexar County operations

Most City of San Antonio facilities are also closed today due to the weather, including Animal Care Services shelter and all Metro Health Clinics.

Its overnight resilience hubs are available for residents to stay warm. The Central Library and Walker Ranch Senior Center are open today as warming centers.

Bexar county will close all non-essential operations — including jury duty.

University Health clinics open at noon.

SAWS prepared for the cold

San Antonio Water System says it does not expect major service issues during the current winter storm.

Office personnel are working regular hours and customers can still call 704-SAWS to report main breaks.

The utility has seen a spike in calls from customers with frozen pipes.

SAWS reminds residents to turn off irrigation systems at the shut-off valve and allow one internal faucet to slowly drip to keep water moving through pipes.

San Antonians brave the cold for MLK March

Temperatures in the windy mid 20s didn’t keep residents from walking the city's annual Martin Luther King Jr. March on Monday.

Outgoing San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg gave context to the cold during the march.

“There was a lot of discomfort in the pursuit of justice in this country, and there will be a lot moving forward," he said. "The cold is something that we can deal with, but it's a reminder that the struggle for justice is not going to be comfortable for anyone, but it's as necessary as ever.”

San Antonio's MLK March is the largest in the country, with as many as 300,000 marchers.