Texas could gain US House seats after 2030; Mountain cedar season is here; BYU, Colorado face off at Alamo Bowl

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny and clear today for a high near 79. Cloudy tonight, with a low near 58.

US House seats in Texas could rise after 2030

A new report from the consulting firm Election Data Services finds Texas is one of four states likely to see an increase in U.S. House seats after the 2030 census.

If congressional reapportionment were held today with current population growth trends, Texas and Florida would each net two House seats. Arizona and Idaho would each net one seat.

This could mean potential gains down the line for Republicans in the chamber.

Texas gained two additional seats following the 2020 census and has doubled its congressional delegation over the last century.

Mountain cedar returns in pollen counts

It's that time of year, when the mountain cedar allergen begins to ramp up in the Hill Country and South Texas.

The pollen usually peaks in January and begins to subside in February.

People allergic to mountain cedar pollen may feel a little fatigued, have a runny nose, and have itchy and watery eyes.

For mild cases, over-the-counter medications can help relieve symptoms. But the best way to determine if you're allergic is to get tested by an allergist.

Councilwoman pushes for more say in city utilities' cybersecurity plans

In a December 13 memo, District 7 councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito told city manager Erik Walsh the council needed more oversight and control of SAWS and CPS' cybersecurity practices.

Gavito cited a 70% increase in cybersecurity attacks on public utilities in 2024.

She said that the despite this increase, the city had no information on what the local utilities are doing to protect themselves against potential attacks.

Gavito proposed in the memo that city leaders find ways to change this.

Valero Alamo Bowl kicks off tomorrow

#17 BYU faces #23 Colorado at the Alamodome as part of the postseason Valero Alamo Bowl game.

The game will feature this year's Heisman Trophy winner, Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter. This is the BYU Cougar's first Alamo Bowl and Colorado's fourth.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ABC.

VIA offers park & ride service to and from the Alamodome from the Crossroads and Stone Oak park & ride locations.

Sports Alamo Bowl coaches exchange mutual appreciation for coaching styles Both said they were excited to be invited to San Antonio and the Alamo Bowl for the post season.

SA home to fourth most affordable zip code to rent in the U.S.

A recent report from CashNetUSA finds the northside zip code 78248 between Shavano Park and Hollywood Park took the fourth overall spot and the most affordable spot in Texas.

The average rent in the San Antonio zip code is roughly 12% of the median household income, earning it the fourth overall spot.

The report compared median household income and average rent.

Local zip codes 78261, 78258, 78259, and 78260 were also listed among the most affordable for the city.

Mexico plans to open more migrant shelters

Mexican officials say 25 new migrant shelters will open as they anticipate a rise in deportations under President-elect Donald Trump.

Eight shelters are expected to be located in the Mexican state of Baja California—six of them in Tijuana and another two in Mexicali.

The shelters would accommodate deported Mexican nationals for a few days before they are sent to their hometowns and would be exclusively for Mexican citizens.