Alamo Bowl coaches exchange mutual appreciation for coaching styles

The coaches of the two teams appearing in Saturday's Valero Alamo Bowl praised one another's coaching styles during a pre-game news conference earlier this month.

Coach Kalani Kitake of BYU praised the leadership of Deion Sanders over his Colorado team. Sanders said the same of Kitake's and his BYU team.

Both said they were excited to be invited to San Antonio and the Alamo Bowl for the post season.

Kitake said he was looking forward to getting to know the community, and he joked he's also looking forward to San Antonio's restaurants.

"Most people eat until they're full. I eat until my mouth gets tired. And as you can tell, I have a pretty healthy mouth," he said.

Sanders expected fans of both teams to sell out all the seats in the Alamodome, becoming the biggest thing ever in the venue.

"I hear that George Strait as well as Texas A&M have the record for attendance," he said. "I'm pretty sure we're going to break that one."

Sanders, a Super Bowl winner with the Dallas Cowboys, said it would be good to be back in Texas for the bowl season.

Another story to watch unfold during the game is the performance of this year's Heisman Trophy Winner—Travis Hunter—a star for Colorado on both offense and defense.

And's there's the Colorado Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of the team's head coach, who has broken over 90 school records to date in just two seasons. He leads the nation in completion percentage and is the only quarterback in the top five of passing yards, touchdowns, completions per game, and quarterback rating.

BYU and Colorado have matched up 12 times since 1923. The Buffaloes have an 8-3 record against the Cougars. This is BYU's first time playing in the Alamo Bowl.

Bowl officials said the game draws an average crowd of 60,120 and an average national television audience of 5.4 million viewers.

The game can be seen on ABC, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.