Horse-drawn carriages to end in 2030; SAPD officer's death ruled a suicide; Bexar County takes no action in Cibolo development

Today's weather: It will be cloudy today with a high near 69 and a low near 65 later on tonight. Forecast calls for rain chances beginning today and lasting through early next week.

SA Council votes for 5-year phase-out of horse carriages

San Antonio City Council voted to give the five existing horse carriage companies in the city five years to cease operations.

The companies will have their hours reduced over the last three years of that period and will not be able to operate after January 1, 2030.

The council was initially set to vote on a three-year phase-out plan.

Companies and council members argued the industry needed more time to settle their debts.

SAPD officer's death ruled a suicide

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death of a San Antonio police officer a suicide.

Police originally believed Officer William Kasberg, a 30-year veteran of the department, died when his weapon accidentally discharged during state-mandated training.

"SAPD has since learned that Kasberg was under criminal investigation by the Rockport Police Department for an incident that occurred in their jurisdiction," the department said in a statement.

The San Antonio Express-News reports Kasberg was accused of videotaping a woman in a hotel bathroom without her consent.

Cibolo Canyons neighborhood finds no relief in developer dispute

Bexar County commissioners said Tuesday they do not have the power to intervene in a developer dispute concerning residents of the Cibolo Canyons neighborhood on the far North Side.

Commissioners took no action to approve a new proposed subdivision by developer, TF Cibolo Canyons LP. Under the law, the project could proceed anyway.

Residents say the area is home to the endangered golden-cheeked warbler that relies on a delicate mix of trees, including cedars, for its survival.

They have also turned to the federal government to oppose the project, which also included a land swap.

Councilwoman proposes assistance for home fires

San Antonio councilwoman Teri Castillo has filed a Council Consideration Request (CCR) to aid homeowners who have lost their homes to house fires.

The CCR proposes making updates to the city's fee waiver program. The program currently assists with the cost of developing affordable housing through city-sponsored programs.

Castillo says expanding the program to people who experience a house fire could cover basic building permit costs, should they decide to rebuild their homes.

San Antonio has averaged 43 residential fires per month over the last two years. Damage typically averages from $55,000 to $63,000.

Mountain lion struck and killed by motorist

Game wardens with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said the driver of the vehicle struck the animal about eight miles south of Utopia earlier this month. The motorist believed it was a deer.

TPWD later discovered the animal was a 150-pound big cat, around five years old. The carcass of the animal will be used for research and education.

Mountain lions are known to roam parts of South Texas and West Texas where there is rugged terrain with good cover.

TPR gets in the holiday spirit with Holiday Night City

Texas Public Radio's free concert series features live music, fire pits, and local food pop ups and vendors.

The All In Barbershop Quartet, Mariachi Las Alteñas, and Los Gatos 512 will all perform as part of the musical lineup.

Kirsten Boynt, leader and vocalist of Los Gatos 512, previewed their set.

"We're going to be bringing a variety of Latin music, a lot of cumbia," she said. "We will be doing a couple holiday songs for everybody to keep the energy and the holiday special vibes."

Holiday Night City runs from 5-9:30 p.m. outside TPR's downtown headquarters on 321 W. Commerce.