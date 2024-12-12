Mountain lion killed by vehicle strike near Utopia, west of San Antonio

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) confirmed a mountain lion was struck and killed by a motorist on a road about eight miles south of Utopia on Dec. 3.

The tiny community of more than 200 residents is about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Game wardens said the driver of the vehicle that struck the mountain lion thought it was a deer at first. But upon returning to the scene to recover a license plate, it was discovered to be a big cat, around five years old, and weighing up to 150 pounds.

The carcass of the animal will be used for research and education.

Mountain lions are known to roam parts of South Texas and West Texas, where there is rugged terrain with good cover. But the animals are also known to have a large range and can travel out of their native areas.

TPWD added that mountain lions are not considered endangered. They prey primarily on rabbits, hogs, and rodents. They can chase after dogs and livestock too.