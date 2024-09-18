San Antonio crime down in 2024; Delia's ex-employees can't add founder to suit; FAA targets Space X with $633K fine

Welcome to TPR's new roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It is designed to provide a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: The week continues to be sunny and warm in San Antonio, with an expected high of 95 and a low of 76. The rest of the week will see similar temperatures, with sunny skies and cool evenings. Also, the tropics are quiet for now. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

SAPD: Crimes mostly down in 2024

Crime in San Antonio is down so far this year compared to 2023, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Overall crimes against persons, property, and society have all fallen, though some specific crimes have increased.

Gambling and weapons law crimes were way down in 2024. Human trafficking crimes were cut nearly in half, and homicides are down 25% compared to last year.

SAPD Chief William McManus said that’s the trend with most other violent crimes too. “Violent crime decreased pretty much across the board," he explained, "with the exception of one non-forcible sex offense this year versus none last year, but we’re looking at a 2% decrease in violent crime.”

Stolen property crime and destruction, damage, and vandalism crime are both up. But burglary, motor vehicle theft, and robbery have all dropped off.

Joey Palacios / TPR San Antonio Police Chief William McManus

Judge: Ex-employees of Delia's can't add founder to lawsuit

A federal judge has denied a request from a group of former Delia's Tamales employees seeking to add the company's namesake to its wage theft lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges the company conducted illegal paycheck deductions and would threaten to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement on employees who appealed terminations.

The McAllen Monitor reported the judge ruled the request to add founder Delia Garza to the lawsuit came too late and did not provide "good cause."

An amendment to alter the lawsuit into a class action lawsuit was also denied.

Economy & Labor FBI searches Delia’s Tamales in San Antonio and McAllen The FBI would not confirm what kind of activity was taking place, nor would it confirm the business it was at. However, FBI agents could be seen at the San Antonio location Wednesday afternoon.

FAA wants to fine SpaceX $633,000 over launches in 2023

The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed $633,000 in civil penalties against SpaceX.

The agency alleged SpaceX failed to follow license requirements during two launches in Florida last year. The company has 30 days to respond to the penalties.

SpaceX is still waiting for regulatory approval from the FAA to execute its fifth Starship launch from its South Texas launch site.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced last week that it fined SpaceX $150,000 for violating clean water laws at the Bocha Chica site.

Michael Gonzalez / TPR SpaceX's mega rocket Starship

CBP: 50% reduction in migrant apprehensions on border

In its latest report, Customs and Border Protection recorded a 50% reduction in migrant apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border for the year between ports of entry since Fiscal Year 2020.

Adam Isacson, with research and advocacy organization the Washington Office on Latin America, said the Biden administration’s new limits on asylum are a second major enforcement effort it coordinated this year.

“In early January, Mexico put out a whole bunch of security forces," he explained. "Border Patrol’s apprehensions got cut in half. In early June, the Biden administration added a second crackdown saying that anybody who comes has very little chance of accessing the U.S. asylum system.”

Isacson added that Mexico’s current efforts to transport migrants south of the border may not be a sustainable strategy.

Lawmakers want clemency for death row inmate

A bipartisan group of 84 lawmakers in the Texas House has called for the State's Board of Pardon and Paroles to grant clemency to Robert Roberson, who was convicted of shaken baby syndrome in the death of his two-year-old daughter in 2002.

The group of scientists, doctors, and other advocates filed letters in support of a clemency petition Roberson's attorneys filed on Tuesday.

It argued his case was riddled with inaccurate medical testimony and faulty evidence.

Roberson is scheduled to be executed on Oct. 17.

Dementia study finds gene connection

Research out of San Antonio has found an overlap between genes that are linked with Alzheimer’s and those linked to other types of dementia.

The study scoured the genomes of more than 800,000 people, including those with different types of dementia.

UT Health San Antonio researchers were looking to see if any of the genes that put people at risk for Alzheimer’s also increased the risk of developing other types of dementia, including vascular dementia.

They found some. Though Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia are distinct diseases, the study suggested that some of the genetic risk factors are the same. For dementias of all causes, this analysis found variants on ten genes linked to the development of Alzheimer's in past studies.