Bexar DA defends voter plan; LULAC pajama protest slams Paxton; UTSA hopeful after football defeat

Welcome to TPR's new roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

Judge quashes Paxton bid to stop Bexar County's voter registration plan

A state district judge on Monday denied a temporary injunction sought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to stop a Bexar County-funded program to print and mail out voter applications through a third-party firm.

Judge Antonia Arteaga found the state's case moot after learning from the Bexar County District Attorney's office that the applications have already been mailed out.

On Sept. 3, county commissioners approved a $392,000 contract agreement with the firm Civic Government Solutions to print and mail about 210,000 voter registration application forms to potential voters who have moved within the county or recently moved to the county.

Paxton said the county lacked the statutory authority to mail out the applications. Bexar County D.A. Joe Gonzales told reporters after the ruling that the county does have the authority to do so.

Pajama protest condemns Paxton over raids

Protesters on Sunday wore pajamas, robes, and nightgowns in solidarity with an 87-year-old long-time LULAC member who was forced to wait outside in her nightgown for three hours while her home was raided last month.

Democratic state House candidate Cecilia Castellano's home was also raided last month.

"Never again will we be intimidated for speaking up or getting others to vote and for participating in democracy," she said, wearing a fluffy white robe over a colorful red dress. "Today, I take off my robe and I tell [Texas Attorney General] Ken Paxton: 'Come and visit me when I am clothed and awake and ready to fight you.'"

LULAC and other elected Democratic officials asked the U.S Department of Justice to investigate the raids as efforts to suppress the Latino vote.

Ex-employees of Delia's Tamales want founder sued too

A group of former employees at Delia's Tamales sought to add the company's namesake to its wage theft lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleged the company conducted illegal paycheck deductions and threatened to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement on employees who appealed terminations.

The McAllen Monitor reported plaintiffs in the lawsuit requested last month to add founder Delia Garza as an individual defendant in the case.

The move came after the FBI searched Delia's Tamales locations in San Antonio and McAllen.

The company's attorneys said Garza is not a part of the company's daily operations.

Economy & Labor FBI searches Delia’s Tamales in San Antonio and McAllen The FBI would not confirm what kind of activity was taking place, nor would it confirm the business it was at. However, FBI agents could be seen at the San Antonio location Wednesday afternoon.

SwRI, UTSA work together on new helmet pads

San Antonio's Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) teamed up with the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) to develop helmet pads that could reduce traumatic brain injuries in military service members.

The multi-behavior padding becomes soft or stiff depending on the type of impact the wearer experiences.

The padding would soften during a blunt impact while impact from shrapnel or a bullet would harden the padding.

Researchers plan to use 3D printing technology to build the pads.

Real-world impact testing will occur both at UTSA and SwRI.

Bright spots flicker amid UTSA's football defeats

The University of Texas at Austin's football team asserted its dominance over UTSA on Saturday in a 56-7 win. But there are reasons for Roadrunners fans to be hopeful.

Saturday's blowout was a far cry from the close game played two years ago on the same field, where UTSA led the Longhorns in the third quarter.

This Longhorns team was much better. It ranked second in the nation — the highest ranked opponent UTSA has ever faced.

Even though UTSA now finds itself at 1-2 coming off two blowout losses, it continues to be a program on the rise with expectations higher than ever.

In recent days, it has emerged as a candidate for the Pac-12 conference expansion. It would be a major move for UTSA's profile, which recently grew a lot bigger academically with its merger with UT Health San Antonio.

News UTSA unveils new website for merger with UT Health The new website — UTSanAntonioTogether.org — was announced Friday by UTSA President Taylor Eighmy and UT Health San Antonio Acting President Robert Hromas.

Rep. Castro sponsors bill to celebrate HSIs

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro led the introduction last week of a bipartisan, bicameral resolution to honor Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs).

HSIs are accredited higher institutions of education with 25% or higher total undergraduate Hispanic or Latino full-time students.

The resolution would designate the week starting Sept. 9 as National Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week.

San Antonio has more than a dozen HSI colleges and universities.