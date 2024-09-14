UTSA unveils new website for merger with UT Health

The University of Texas at San Antonio has introduced a new website that will serve as a centralized hub of information about the school’s integration with UT Health San Antonio.

The integration plan was announced three weeks ago following approval by the Board of Regents for the University of Texas System.

UT System officials say combining the medical school with San Antonio’s largest four-year university under the UTSA banner will create a research “powerhouse.”

The combined institutions have nearly $470 million in annual research expenditures, making the newly-merged university the third-largest research university in Texas.

The new website — UTSanAntonioTogether.org — was announced Friday by UTSA President Taylor Eighmy and UT Health San Antonio Acting President Robert Hromas.

"The website will evolve over time and serve as a key resource for updates, timelines and progress," read the announcement. "Additionally, the site will highlight participation opportunities and a feedback form to share your thoughts or questions."

Eighmy and Hromas say the full integration will take three to five years, with an aim to complete the first phase of the merger by June of 2025.