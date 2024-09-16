© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge in San Antonio quashes AG Paxton's bid to stop Bexar County's voter registration plan

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published September 16, 2024 at 12:56 PM CDT
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
TPR
Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai (left) and Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales speak to the media after court on Sept. 16, 2024.

A state district judge on Monday did not grant a temporary injunction sought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to stop a Bexar County-funded program to print and mail out voter registration forms through a third-party firm.

Judge Antonia Arteaga found the state's case moot after learning from the Bexar County District Attorney's office that the forms were already mailed last week.

County commissioners on Sept. 3 approved a $392,700 contract agreement with the firm Civic Government Solutions to print and mail 210,000 voter registration forms to potential voters who have moved within the county or recently moved to the county.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the county lacked the statutory authority to mail out the forms and sued. Paxton did not appear in court on Monday personally, but his office was represented in court by staffers Ryan Kercher and Kathleen Hunker.

Before the judge's ruling, Kercher said that voter registration should be done the "right way" to prevent ineligible voting.

Even without Monday's hearing, the move came too late for Paxton, Bexar County D.A. Joe Gonzales told reporters the county has the authority to do such mailings.

"There is an administrative rule under the Texas Administrative Code, specifically Section 81.25 that allows government entities. like county governments, to distribute mailers," he said. "That's what this was — a registration form. It was not a ballot. Nothing about that was partisan."

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Travis County on Friday for funding a program that will mail out voter registration forms to unregistered voters.
Government/Politics
Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Bexar and Travis counties over voter registration outreach
Katy McAfee
Paxton's office sued Bexar County earlier this week for passing a similar initiative.

Paxton argued the forms could fall into the hands of ineligible voters. Local Republicans, including Precinct 3 County Commissioner Grant Moody, said Civic Government Solutions has ties to the Democratic Party.

Local Republicans also said with nearly 1,000 volunteer deputized voter registrars in the county, there is no need to spend county funds to register voters.

Precinct 2 County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez, who sponsored the proposal, has previously said that many of those efforts by volunteer deputized voter registrars are passive in nature, such as someone setting up a tent and asking passersby if they want to register. He said this is a targeted approach.

County Judge Peter Sakai said the voter registration effort is a non-partisan effort to boost voter participation. He added that there are safeguards to check on the eligibility of voters.

"Elections administration verifies every registration," he said. "The Secretary of State verifies all the registration. I have full faith and total confidence in our elections administrator that she will ensure there will be voter integrity in Bexar County."

Sakai also pointed out that the lawsuit may not be over, and the next move is up to the state.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Government/Politics TPRTop StoriesElection 2024voter registrationBexar CountyKen Paxton
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick