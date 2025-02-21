© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Midsummer in Marfa’ reimagines Shakespeare for children with a Tex-Mex twist

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published February 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A student attends a Young People's Concert organized by the Austin Symphony Orchestra.
1 of 4  — 007A6968.jpg
A student attends a Young People's Concert organized by the Austin Symphony Orchestra.
Courtesy / Austin Symphony Orchestra
Hundreds of students attend one of Austin Symphony Orchestra's Young People's Concert.
2 of 4  — 007A6992.jpg
Hundreds of students attend one of Austin Symphony Orchestra's Young People's Concert.
Courtesy/ The Austin Symphony Orchestra
Maestro Pablo Zamora rehearses with San Antonio's Mariachi Las Alteñas in San Antonio in preparation for Midsummer in Marfa: A West Texas Fairy Tale.
3 of 4  — PHOTO-2025-02-07-10-42-14.jpg
Maestro Pablo Zamora rehearses with San Antonio's Mariachi Las Alteñas in San Antonio in preparation for Midsummer in Marfa: A West Texas Fairy Tale.
Joel Nesvadba
Maestro Pablo Zamora rehearses with San Antonio's Mariachi Las Alteñas in preparation for Midsummer in Marfa: A West Texas Fairy Tale.
4 of 4  — PHOTO-2025-02-07-10-42-37.jpg
Maestro Pablo Zamora rehearses with San Antonio's Mariachi Las Alteñas in preparation for Midsummer in Marfa: A West Texas Fairy Tale.
Joel Nesvadba

In 1826, German composer Felix Mendelssohn arranged music to Shakespeare’s famous comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The iconic play features an array of subplots and adventures, from a group of actors rehearsing a play in the woods, to the hijinks of forest fairies.

The Austin Symphony Orchestra is taking the story and blending classical music, mariachi, dance, and even reggaeton in its world premier of Midsummer in Marfa: A West Texas Fairy Tale.

Over 12,000 Austin fourth and fifth graders will see the bilingual and multi-genre adaptation part of the symphony’s annual Young People’s Concerts.

Jeremy Brimhall, director of education and community engagement with the Austin Symphony Orchestra, said the production aims to present something culturally relevant to a majority-Hispanic body of students.

“Going the extra mile to try to really incorporate some things that might be familiar to them, but also trying to walk a fine line where the symphony orchestra is still well represented in the show,” he said.

TPR's Norma Martinez interviews those involved with the production of Midsummer in Marfa: A West Texas Fairy Tale. From left to right: Pablo Zamora, the Austin Symphony’s assistant conductor; San Antonio-based composer Federico Chavez-Blanco; Jeremy Brimhall, director of education and community engagement with the Austin Symphony Orchestra; Angela Campos, musical director of San Antonio’s all-female Mariachi Las Alteñas.
1 of 2  — IMG_2559.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez interviews those involved with the production of Midsummer in Marfa: A West Texas Fairy Tale. From left to right: Pablo Zamora, the Austin Symphony’s assistant conductor; San Antonio-based composer Federico Chavez-Blanco; Jeremy Brimhall, director of education and community engagement with the Austin Symphony Orchestra; Angela Campos, musical director of San Antonio’s all-female Mariachi Las Alteñas.
Marian Navarro / TPR
From left to right: TPR's Norma Martinez; Valerie Vargas, director of Mariachi Las Alteñas; Angela Campos, musical director of Mariachi Las Alteñas; Jeremy Brimhall, director of education and community engagement with the Austin Symphony Orchestra; Pablo Zamora, the Austin Symphony’s assistant conductor; Federico Chavez-Blanco, the composer and arranger of Midsummer in Marfa.
2 of 2  — IMG_2578.jpg
From left to right: TPR's Norma Martinez; Valerie Vargas, director of Mariachi Las Alteñas; Angela Campos, musical director of Mariachi Las Alteñas; Jeremy Brimhall, director of education and community engagement with the Austin Symphony Orchestra; Pablo Zamora, the Austin Symphony’s assistant conductor; Federico Chavez-Blanco, the composer and arranger of Midsummer in Marfa.
Marian Navarro / TPR

San Antonio-based composer Federico Chavez-Blanco arranged the music for the production.

“Now is the time to showcase part of our culture, part of the classical stage … and give the kids an opportunity to enjoy, in just one show, four interpretations of art,” Chavez-Blanco said.

In a true Austin-San Antonio collaboration, the production also includes Austin ballet and theater groups, a reggaeton artist, and San Antonio’s all-female mariachi group, Mariachi Las Alteñas.

Fronteras also spoke with Angela Campos, musical director of Mariachi Las Alteñas; and Pablo Zamora, the Austin Symphony’s assistant conductor.

Midsummer in Marfa: A West Texas Fairy Tale will run March 3-5 at Austin’s Long Center for the Performing Arts.

Midsummer in Marfa: A West Texas Fairy Tale will run March 3-5 at Austin’s Long Center for the Performing Arts.
Courtesy / Austin Symphony Orchestra
Midsummer in Marfa: A West Texas Fairy Tale will run March 3-5 at Austin’s Long Center for the Performing Arts.

Tags
Fronteras Top StoriesTPRMusicmariachi
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro