Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘We’re reporting from a border perspective’ — The Border Chronicle covers U.S.-Mexico beyond invasion rhetoric

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published January 31, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST
The Border Chronicle is a weekly newsletter and bi-weekly podcast that provides coverage and analysis of border issues and border communities.
Todd Miller interviewing lawyer and anthropologist Petra Molnar in Tucson for The Border Chronicle podcast in 2024.
Journalist Melissa del Bosque interviewing Fernando “Fernie” Quiroz, director of the AZ-CA Humanitarian Coalition in Yuma, Arizona in 2022
From mass deportations to the proposed end of birthright citizenship, President Trump has unleashed a flurry of executive actions since he took office.

Journalists covering immigration and the border have been occupied reporting on those rapid fire orders and the effects on local communities.

Independent journalists Melissa del Bosque and Todd Miller have reported on border issues for decades.

In 2021, they co-founded The Border Chronicle, a bi-weekly podcast and twice-weekly newsletter that aims to showcase a broader perspective of the border and counteract the negative stereotypes prominent in many mainstream media outlets.

Del Bosque said coverage is especially important as politicians have used the border as part of their political platforms.

“The border serves as a powerful political tool for messaging,” she said. “In the first Trump administration, it was all about the border wall. The second administration (is) organized around this idea of an invasion.”

Melissa del Bosque is an independent journalist and co-founder of The Border Chronicle.

The Border Chronicle provides reporting and analysis of the U.S.-Mexico border through conversations with journalists, advocates, and the larger border community.

Bosque said a lot of the reporting on the area comes from reporters who “helicopter in.”

“There's this weird dissonance when you're actually at the border (and) seeing the coverage and hearing the political rhetoric, because it's completely different from what you're seeing on the ground,” she said. “What we try to do is always root ourselves in those communities and just push back against this narrative that's been concocted.”

