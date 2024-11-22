© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Tacos are a force for good’ — José Ralat discusses his effort to chronicle the best tacos in Texas

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published November 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Tacos at Con Todo in Austin. Con Todo was one of 50 restaurants that made taco editor José Ralat's list of the best tacos in Texas.
1 of 5  — Tacos at Con Todo in Austin.png
Tacos at Con Todo in Austin. Con Todo was one of 50 restaurants that made taco editor José Ralat's list of the best tacos in Texas.
José Ralat
Tacos from Tacos Wey in Midland. Texas Monthly's taco editor José Ralat drove all over Texas to find the 50 best tacos in Texas.
2 of 5  — Screenshot 2024-11-21 083551.png
Tacos from Tacos Wey in Midland. Texas Monthly's taco editor José Ralat drove all over Texas to find the 50 best tacos in Texas.
José Ralat
Top 10 Taco Tripa & Temblorosa at Taqueria El Tiger in El Paso
3 of 5  — Screenshot 2024-11-21 095849.png
Top 10 Taco Tripa & Temblorosa at Taqueria El Tiger in El Paso
José Ralat
José Ralat (left) and traveling partner Rodrigo Bravo (right) and at Nana's Taqueria in Weslaco.
4 of 5  — My friend and traveling partner Rodrigo Bravo (right) and I at Nana's Taqueria in Weslaco.JPG
José Ralat (left) and traveling partner Rodrigo Bravo (right) at Nana's Taqueria in Weslaco — one of the honrable mentions in Ralat's best taco list.
Courtesy / José Ralat
Texas Monthly's taco editor José Ralat eats a taco while on the road.
5 of 5  — Screenshot 2024-11-21 084656.png
Texas Monthly's taco editor José Ralat eats a taco while on the road.
Courtesy / José Ralat

A taco can be so much more than just a taco.

Tacos — and the taquerias you visit to get them — hold emotional and personal connections.

Texas Monthly’s taco editor José Ralat explored those connections while he compiled a list of the 50 best tacos in the state for his newest November cover story.

From El Paso to San Antonio to the Rio Grande Valley, Ralat traveled more than 14,000 miles, visited over 400 taquerias, and tasted over 1,200 different tacos.

Ralat, a two-time James Beard Award winner for his Tex-Mexplainer column, said the hands that make the taco are just as important as the taco itself.

“Food is food. We all need it, but the stories make it better,” he said. “They make it more significant and more relatable because these are human beings who are often neglected or vilified.”

José Ralat is Texas Monthly's taco editor and writes about tacos and Mexican food. He complied the 50 best tacos in Texas in his latest article.
1 of 3  — jose_ralat_white_border.png
José Ralat is Texas Monthly's taco editor and writes about tacos and Mexican food. He complied the 50 best tacos in Texas in his latest article.
Courtesy / José Ralat
TPR's Norma Martinez interviews Texas Monthly's taco editor, José Ralat, at TPR headquarters.
2 of 3  — IMG_1153.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez interviews Texas Monthly's taco editor, José Ralat, at TPR headquarters.
Marian Navarro / TPR
TPR's Norma Martinez and Texas Monthly's José Ralat.
3 of 3  — IMG_1175.jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez and Texas Monthly's José Ralat.
Marian Navarro / TPR

Through his travels, Ralat explored “new Tejano,” a regional cuisine from Mexican and Mexican American chefs in Texas who blend childhood, and often international, flavors with formal techniques.

Ralat said he hopes readers take the time to visit the taquerias on the list and learn more about their food.

“What people will experience is Texas as it is now. We should be proud of that,” he said. “There’s plenty of tradition, there’s plenty of nostalgia and looking back, but we should look at the here and now, and the future.”

Read a list of Ralat’s 13 honorable mentions here.

Tags
Fronteras Top StoriesfoodTPRtacos
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro