Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Tacos of Texas’ podcast serves up its third season on the roots of Texas-Mexican foodways

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published September 22, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Students with the Austin Independent School District taste test tacos and tamales as part of the district's effort to incorporate culturally relevant foods in schools.
1 of 7  — AISD Kids.jpeg
Students with the Austin Independent School District taste test tacos and tamales as part of the district's effort to incorporate culturally relevant foods in schools.
Courtesy of the Tacos of Texas podcast
Tacos of Texas podcast host and producer Mando Rayo explores the push in school cafeterias to introduce culturally relevant foods. He visits Austin Independent School District in episode 1 to taste the food offered on taco Tuesday's.
2 of 7  — AISD Taco Tray (1).JPG
Tacos of Texas podcast host and producer Mando Rayo explores the push in school cafeterias to introduce culturally relevant foods. He visits Austin Independent School District in episode 1 to taste the food offered on taco Tuesday's.
Courtesy of the Tacos of Texas podcast
Barbacoa by La Santa Barbacha. The food is explored in episode six of the Tacos of Texas podcast: Traditional Barbacoa and Beyond.
3 of 7  — Barbacoa by La Santa Barbacha.jpg
Barbacoa by La Santa Barbacha. The food is explored in episode six of the Tacos of Texas podcast: Traditional Barbacoa and Beyond.
Courtesy of the Tacos of Texas
Taco journalist Mando Rayo drove out to La Pulga, or a flea market, to taste barbacoa tacos. The episode takes a deep dive into barbacoa in Central Texas.
4 of 7  — FleaMarketTacos.jpeg
Taco journalist Mando Rayo drove out to La Pulga, or a flea market, to taste barbacoa tacos. The episode takes a deep dive into barbacoa in Central Texas.
Courtesy of Tacos of Texas
Taco journalist Mando Rayo interviews Diana Valera from Tamale House East in Austin for season three of the Tacos of Texas podcast.
5 of 7  — KUT Studios Mando_Diana Valera.jpeg
Taco journalist Mando Rayo interviews Diana Valera from Tamale House East in Austin for season three of the Tacos of Texas podcast.
Courtesy of Tacos of Texas
Laura Herrera and her mother in Nacimiento de los Negros, Coahuila, Mexico. The women were interviewed during an episode of the Tacos of Texas podcast that explored the migration of Black Mexicans during a Juneteenth pilgrimage.
6 of 7  — Nacimiento Juneteenth Mexico.jpeg
Laura Herrera and her mother in Nacimiento de los Negros, Coahuila, Mexico. The women were interviewed during an episode of the Tacos of Texas podcast that explored the migration of Black Mexicans during a Juneteenth pilgrimage.
Courtesy of Tacos of Texas
Behind the scenes with the Tacos of Texas podcast team members, Ever Calderon and Sharon Arteaga.
7 of 7  — BTS Sharon Arteaga_Ever Calderon (1).jpeg
Behind the scenes with the Tacos of Texas podcast team members, Ever Calderon and Sharon Arteaga.
Courtesy of Tacos of Texas

From Netflix series to books, taco culture has become prominent across the U.S.

For taco journalist Mando Rayo, the Tacos of Texas podcast is the latest evolution of his taco-centered empire.

The podcast debuted its third season in August. Rayo and his team traveled across Texas and beyond to meet the Latino voices responsible for creating taco culture.

Rayo — who is also the cofounder and producer at IDENTITY Productions — said the newest season focuses on more than just the tacos; it highlights the people, history, and culture behind the food.

“There have been stories of Mexicanos told by people outside the culture,” he said. “For me, it was important to talk to people that … maybe (are not) celebrity chefs. You abuela is a celebrity chef in your community.”

The Tacos of Texas podcast is produced and hosted by taco journalist Mando Rayo and distributed by KUT & KUTX studios. Rayo is also co-founder and producer at Identity Productions, which focuses on storytelling for communities of color.
Courtesy of Tacos of Texas podcast / Mando Rayo
The Tacos of Texas podcast is produced and hosted by taco journalist Mando Rayo and distributed by KUT & KUTX studios. Rayo is also co-founder and producer at Identity Productions, which focuses on storytelling for communities of color.

The season features conversations ranging from Taco Tuesdays in school cafeterias, to the matriarchs who make the food, to the Latino chefs who were honored by the James Beard Foundation.

Rayo even made a stop in San Antonio for local restaurants to fight it out in a bean and cheese taco battle royale.

“When I think about bean and cheese, I automatically think of San Antonio,” he said. “It was great to see … the people really understanding what goes into making a good bean and cheese.”

Click here to listen to podcast.

Listen below to see who makes the best bean and cheese taco in San Antonio:

Fronteras tacosfoodTacos of Texas podcast
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marion@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro