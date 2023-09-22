Fronteras: ‘Tacos of Texas’ podcast serves up its third season on the roots of Texas-Mexican foodways

From Netflix series to books , taco culture has become prominent across the U.S.

For taco journalist Mando Rayo, the Tacos of Texas podcast is the latest evolution of his taco-centered empire.

The podcast debuted its third season in August. Rayo and his team traveled across Texas and beyond to meet the Latino voices responsible for creating taco culture.

Rayo — who is also the cofounder and producer at IDENTITY Productions — said the newest season focuses on more than just the tacos; it highlights the people, history, and culture behind the food.

“There have been stories of Mexicanos told by people outside the culture,” he said. “For me, it was important to talk to people that … maybe (are not) celebrity chefs. You abuela is a celebrity chef in your community.”

Courtesy of Tacos of Texas podcast / Mando Rayo The Tacos of Texas podcast is produced and hosted by taco journalist Mando Rayo and distributed by KUT & KUTX studios. Rayo is also co-founder and producer at Identity Productions, which focuses on storytelling for communities of color.

The season features conversations ranging from Taco Tuesdays in school cafeterias, to the matriarchs who make the food, to the Latino chefs who were honored by the James Beard Foundation.

Rayo even made a stop in San Antonio for local restaurants to fight it out in a bean and cheese taco battle royale.

“When I think about bean and cheese, I automatically think of San Antonio,” he said. “It was great to see … the people really understanding what goes into making a good bean and cheese.”

Click here to listen to podcast.

Listen below to see who makes the best bean and cheese taco in San Antonio: