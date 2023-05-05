© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
fronteras - cobrand 1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: Is Tex-Mex ‘real’ Mexican food? — A deep dive into the history & criticisms of the iconic cuisine

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published May 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
TMQ_Fajitas.jpg
1 of 4  — TMQ_Fajitas.jpg
Fajitas from Vianney Rodriguez's show Tex-Mex Queen on IDENTITY.
IDENTITY Productions
TPR-TEXMEX-128.jpg
2 of 4  — TPR-TEXMEX-128.jpg
The Great SA: Tex-Mex panel discussion was hosted by TPR's Norma Martinez at the Carlos and Malú Alvarez theater on April 20, 2023. From left to right: TPR's Norma Martinez, Gustavo Arellano, L.A. Times columnist and author; Melissa Guerra, food historian and cookbook author; José Ralat, taco journalist at Texas Monthly; and Steven Pizzini, owner of Lala's Gorditas in San Antonio.
Lux Vinci
TPR-TEXMEX-134 (1).jpg
3 of 4  — TPR-TEXMEX-134 (1).jpg
Panelist took audience questions and discussed Tex-Mex cuisine at a Texas Public Radio event on April 20, 2023.
Lux Vinci
Screenshot 2023-05-03 084648.jpg
4 of 4  — Screenshot 2023-05-03 084648.jpg
Panelists featured at the Great: SA Tex-Mex discussion hosted by Texas Public Radio. From left to right: Gustavo Arellano, Melissa Guerra, José Ralat, Steven Pizzini
Texas Public Radio

A discussion about Tex-Mex cuisine can often be followed by fierce debate.

For some, Tex-Mex food is an inauthentic take on Mexican food. For others, Tex-Mex falls into its own category, distinguished by yellow cheese and combo platters.

Tex-Mex was at the center of a Great SA panel discussion hosted at Texas Public Radio’s Carlos and Malú Alvarez Theater on April 20, 2023.

TPR’s Norma Martinez moderated the discussion, where a four-person panel discussed the history of Tex-Mex and the narratives surrounding it.

The interactive discussion also featured audience questions about the merits of Tex-Mex, its regionality, and how people have experienced it over time.

great-sa-audience-collage-edmund-and-felipe.jpg
Lux Vinci
/
The Great: SA Tex-Mex panel featured interactive discussion and questions from audience members. Edmund Tijerina (left) and Felipe Barrera (right) asked the panelists about the stigmas surrounding Tex-Mex food.

Steven Pizzini, owner of Lala’s Gorditas in San Antonio, argued Tex Mex goes far beyond just the food.

He said his Tex-Mex restaurant has seen third-generation clientele and has become a staple for many families.

“Food brings so much memory,” he said. “You have a memory of your childhood and what you experience. That's so critical and so important, and it's very special.”

Gustavo Arellano, L.A. Times columnist and author of Taco USA and ¡Ask a Mexican! says one of the best things about Tex-Mex is that it’s always changing.

“If you try to preserve food, you become ossified and then you become a relic,” he said. “That's the genius of Mexican food, is that it always does evolve.”

Other panelists included José Ralat, Texas Monthly taco editor, author of American Tacos, and James Beard Award winner, and Melissa Guerra, a food historian, cookbook author, and James Beard Award nominee.

Listen to the first part of the conversation here.

Watch a video of the event below.

Tags
Fronteras Tex-Mex Cuisine foodculture
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro