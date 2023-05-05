Fronteras: Is Tex-Mex ‘real’ Mexican food? — A deep dive into the history & criticisms of the iconic cuisine

A discussion about Tex-Mex cuisine can often be followed by fierce debate.

For some, Tex-Mex food is an inauthentic take on Mexican food. For others, Tex-Mex falls into its own category, distinguished by yellow cheese and combo platters.

Tex-Mex was at the center of a Great SA panel discussion hosted at Texas Public Radio’s Carlos and Malú Alvarez Theater on April 20, 2023.

TPR’s Norma Martinez moderated the discussion, where a four-person panel discussed the history of Tex-Mex and the narratives surrounding it.

The interactive discussion also featured audience questions about the merits of Tex-Mex, its regionality, and how people have experienced it over time.

Lux Vinci / The Great: SA Tex-Mex panel featured interactive discussion and questions from audience members. Edmund Tijerina (left) and Felipe Barrera (right) asked the panelists about the stigmas surrounding Tex-Mex food.

Steven Pizzini, owner of Lala’s Gorditas in San Antonio, argued Tex Mex goes far beyond just the food.

He said his Tex-Mex restaurant has seen third-generation clientele and has become a staple for many families.

“Food brings so much memory,” he said. “You have a memory of your childhood and what you experience. That's so critical and so important, and it's very special.”

Gustavo Arellano , L.A. Times columnist and author of Taco USA and ¡Ask a Mexican! says one of the best things about Tex-Mex is that it’s always changing.

“If you try to preserve food, you become ossified and then you become a relic,” he said. “That's the genius of Mexican food, is that it always does evolve.”

Other panelists included José Ralat , Texas Monthly taco editor, author of American Tacos, and James Beard Award winner, and Melissa Guerra , a food historian, cookbook author, and James Beard Award nominee.

Listen to the first part of the conversation here .

Watch a video of the event below.