Fronteras

Fronteras: 'To the Other Side' reflects the immigration experience through the eyes of young refugee children

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published April 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
ToTheOtherSide c.jpg
1 of 9  — ToTheOtherSide c.jpg
"To the Other Side" written and illustrated by Erika Meza.
Erika Meza
r-n_xbv8.jpeg
2 of 9  — r-n_xbv8.jpeg
Drawings taken from the book, "To the Other Side" (2023) by author and illustrator Erika Meza.
Erika Meza
TTOS3.jpg
3 of 9  — TTOS3.jpg
Drawings from the book, "To the Other Side" (2023) by author and illustrator Erika Meza.
Erika Meza
TTOS03.jpg
4 of 9  — TTOS03.jpg
Author & illustrator Erika Meza has been collecting drawings of Mexican masks. She used the sketches as inspiration and the masks would later appear in her children's book, "To the Other Side" (2023).
Erika Meza
TTOS07.jpg
5 of 9  — TTOS07.jpg
A 2019 sketch by author & illustrator Erika Meza that was inspired by the separation of migrant children from their families at the border. This was one of the initial sketches that inspired Meza to write "To the Other Side" (2023).
Erika Meza
TTOS15.jpg
6 of 9  — TTOS15.jpg
Initial sketches by author & illustrator Erika Meza for the book, "To the Other Side" (2023). The monsters pose a threat to the children throughout the book as they journey to cross the border.
Erika Meza
TTOS14.jpg
7 of 9  — TTOS14.jpg
Initial sketches by author & illustrator Erika Meza. Meza began collaging and sketching as she did extensive research for her book, "To the Other Side" (2023).
Erika Meza
TTOS19.jpg
8 of 9  — TTOS19.jpg
A drawing used in the book, "To the Other Side" (2023) by author and illustrator Erika Meza.
Erika Meza
TTOS25.jpg
9 of 9  — TTOS25.jpg
Papier mâché versions of the masks used by the young characters in "To the Other Side" (2023). They are inspired by Mexican folk-style masks.
Courtesy of Erika Meza.

Children learn from the moment they arrive into the world. Children’s books — even those meant for the youngest readers — can tackle mature issues ranging from civil rights to immigration.

To the Other Side explores the refugee story of a young brother and his older sister who travel together to make it across a border wall.

Erika Meza, an author and illustrator who grew up on the Tijuana-San Diego border, reframes the harrowing experience of immigration as a game for the two main characters.

To win, they must escape monsters to make it to the other side of the wall, where the promise of safety and freedom awaits.

erika-meza-headshot.jpeg
Pedro Augusto Meza
/
Erika Meza is author of "To the Other Side," a children's book that explores the journey of two refugee children who leave their home to make the dangerous journey across the border.

The emotions of the two children and other characters in the book are portrayed and kept hidden by Mexican folk-style masks.

Meza said after listening to the stories of migrant children from a refugee camp in Tijuana, Mexico, she began to draw the masks as a source of protection.

“I was listening to very heartbroken, traumatized children. And what I wanted was to just draw them in the opposite way, to just draw them being innocent and playful and joyous,” she said. “And very quickly, they started to have masks on their faces.”

Meza said she wanted the story to find a balance between highlighting the harsh realities of immigration, while also handling those experiences with care.

“We didn't want to go into anything that was too exploitative of the experience that migrants and refugees go through,” she said. “At the same time, we did want to be grounded in reality. And that reality can be very horrifying for the kind of audience that we're speaking to.”

Scroll through the Twitter thread to see Meza’s early artwork and inspirations for the book.

Fronteras Children's Literature Immigration Border Wall Books
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
