Fronteras

Fronteras: 'Bridging Cultures' is a multidisciplinary exploration of borderland cultural heritage; Remembering artist Jesse Treviño

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published February 17, 2023 at 4:52 AM CST
Rio Grande, Laredo, TX.
David Martin Davies / Texas Public Radio
"Bridging Cultures: Reflections on the Heritage Identity of the Texas-Mexico Borderland" is edited by Harriett D. Romo and William A. Dupont. The collection of essays explores the historical and cultural background of the borderland region.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
Harriett Romo (left) and William Dupont (right), co-editors of "Bridging Cultures: Reflection on the Heritage Identity of the Texas-Mexico Borderlands," being interviewed at TPR headquarters.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
From left to right: William Dupont, director of UTSA's Center for Cultural Sustainability; Harriett Romo, former director of the UTSA Mexico Center, TPR's Norma Martinez.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro

The Texas-Mexico borderlands are a bilingual, bicultural region that shares commerce, trade, traditions, and landscapes.

But the area has often been seen through a critical lens that focuses on illegal immigration, border security, militarization, and violence.

A group of individuals with expansive backgrounds is fighting back against this narrative with their observations about the significance of the borderlands.

Their writings are collected in “Bridging Cultures: Reflections on the Heritage Identity of the Texas-Mexico Borderlands.”

A 2012 conference at the University of Texas at San Antonio centered on the heritage of the lower Rio Grande Valley. It sparked the idea for the collection, with many of the conference participants contributing to the book.

The book was co-edited by two leaders of the conference, Harriett Romo and William Dupont.

Romo, the former director of the Mexico Center at UTSA and professor emeritus of sociology, said the book offers a counter-narrative against negative images of the borderlands.

“We were frustrated that many people beyond Texas don’t know anything about the border. They don’t understand it,” she said. “They just really have all these misconceptions that we wanted to raise the consciousness to confront.”

Dupont, the director of UTSA’s Center for Cultural Sustainability, said the book encompasses the larger picture of the borderlands.

“(It’s) not simply the politics of the region, but a deeper understanding to open up a view into a part of the country that is not well understood,” he said. “And to make sure that we looked at it as a region that was expanding on two sides of the river.”

Jesse Treviño in front of his creation, La Veladora
Jack Morgan / Texas Public Radio
Jesse Treviño's Spirit of Healing downtown
Jack Morgan
"La Veladora of Our Lady of Guadalupe" by San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño is located on San Antonio's Westside.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro

San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño died Feb. 13 at the age of 76.

His iconic work across San Antonio includes a 9-story tiled mural "Spirit of Healing" at Christus Santa Rosa Children's Hospital downtown, and La Veladora of Our Lady of Guadalupe on San Antonio's Westside.

Texas Public Radio’s Arts and Culture report Jack Morgan followed — and now remembers — Treviño’s remarkable career.

Click here to view an interactive map where you can find Jesse Treviño’s works across San Antonio.

Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1

Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
