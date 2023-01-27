Fronteras: Endowment will help grow one of the nation's largest collections of Latinx art at UTSA

Chicano art is no longer on the fringes — it is now featured in museums and public spaces all throughout the United States.

San Antonio residents don’t have too travel far to see one of the largest Chicano and Latinx art collections in the country.

Artworks by over 600 established and emerging artists are displayed across campus at The University of Texas at San Antonio.

Painting, prints, and sculptures provided by the UTSA Art Collection have become a part of the UTSA landscape.

Arturo Infante Almeida has curated the collection for over two decades. With founding support from former UTSA President Ricardo Romo — and current support by President Taylor Eighmy — the collection now features over 2,700 works.

Almeida said the collection is unlike any other.

“When you walk into the university, you’re walking in a museum. All artworks are located in departments, hallways (in) both campuses,” he said. “You can’t get better than that to see the artwork everywhere.”

From left to right: Susana Lopez-Krulevitch, Arturo Infante Almeida, Norma Martinez, Dean Hendrix. They're posed in front of "Transit Tower San Antonio" by Rod McGehee, one of the artworks in the UTSA Art Collection.

In November 2022, the Arturo Infante Almeida UTSA Art Collection Endowment was launched in honor of Almeida’s role in curating the collection and his dedication to advancing art in the community.

Dean Hendrix, Vice Provost and University Librarian at UTSA, said the endowment will help maintain and grow the collection.

“These were the next steps that needed to be taken so that we have this collection that will live on,” he said. “Live on for students and live on for San Antonio.”

Susana Lopez-Krulevitch, chair of fundraising efforts for the Arturo Infante Almeida endowment, said the endowment has already raised close to $400,000 of its $1 million goal.

