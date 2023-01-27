© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: Endowment will help grow one of the nation's largest collections of Latinx art at UTSA

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published January 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
UTSA Art Collection curator Arturo Infante Almeida showcases "César Chavez: An American Hero" (2008), a stone artwork by Chicano artist Luís Jiménez
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
Raul Caracoza, "Young Frida (Pink)" (2006).
UTSA Art Collection
Raul Caracoza's "Young Frida (Pink)" (2006). The artwork is part of the UTSA Art Collection and was placed outside of Dean Hendrix's office.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
Xavier Garza, "El Santo" (2008).
UTSA Art Collection
Artworks by artist/illustrator Xavier Garza are part of the UTSA Art Collection
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
"Modern Prometheus Unbound" by artist Richard Armendariz is one of the artworks in the UTSA Art Collection. It's located in the office of Dean Hendrix, Vice Provost and University Librarian at UTSA.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
Arturo Infante Almeida showing TPR's Norma Martinez "Caninus," a oil on canvas artwork by Ana Hernandez. Hernandez is one of the artists featured in the UTSA Art Collection.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
Arturo Infante Almeida showing TPR's Norma Martinez "La Muerte del Pecado," an oil on canvas artwork by Corpus Christi artist Ricardo Ruiz. Ruiz's artworks are featured in the UTSA Art Collection.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
"I Weave the Shoes of Sorrow" (2004) is a mixed media artwork by Jon Hinojosa. The artwork is part of the UTSA Art Collection.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
"Yo No Te Cuento Pero Debo Contarte" (2005) by artist Alberto Mijangos is displayed on campus as part of the UTSA Art Collection.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
"Yo No Te Cuento Pero Debo Contarte" (2005) by Alberto Mijangos. The artwork is part of the UTSA Art Collection.
UTSA Art Collection
Cruz Ortiz, "Darling," 2002. The artwork is part of the UTSA Art Collection.
UTSA Art Collection
Luis Lopez's La Familia de Quetcal, 2004. The artwork is one of over 2,700 part of the UTSA Art Collection.
UTSA Art Collection
"Magnoloia Landscape" by Cecilia Paredes, 2007. This artwork is part of the UTSA Art Collection.
Courtesy of UTSA Art Collection

Chicano art is no longer on the fringes — it is now featured in museums and public spaces all throughout the United States.

San Antonio residents don’t have too travel far to see one of the largest Chicano and Latinx art collections in the country.

Artworks by over 600 established and emerging artists are displayed across campus at The University of Texas at San Antonio.

Painting, prints, and sculptures provided by the UTSA Art Collection have become a part of the UTSA landscape.

Arturo Infante Almeida has curated the collection for over two decades. With founding support from former UTSA President Ricardo Romo — and current support by President Taylor Eighmy — the collection now features over 2,700 works.

Almeida said the collection is unlike any other.

“When you walk into the university, you’re walking in a museum. All artworks are located in departments, hallways (in) both campuses,” he said. “You can’t get better than that to see the artwork everywhere.”

From lefft to right: Susana Lopez-Krulevitch, Arturo Infante Almeida, Norma Martinez, Dean Hendrix. They're posed in front of "Transit Tower San Antonio" by Rod McGehee, one of the artworks in the UTSA Art Collection.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
TPR's Norma Martinez interviewing Arturo Infante Almeida in the office of UTSA Vice Provost and University Librarian, Dean Hendrix. Susana Lopez-Krulevitch, chair of fundraising efforts for the Arturo Infante Almeida endowment was also interviewed. From left to right: Dean Hendrix, Susana Lopez-Krulevitch, Arturo Infante Almeida, Norma Martinez.
Texas Public Radio / Marian Navarro
Arturo Infante Almeida is a art specialist and curator with the University of Texas at San Antonio. UTSA recently created an endowment in his name to honor Almeida's dedication to advancing the arts at the university and in the community.
Courtesy of UTSA Libraries.
From left to right: Dean Hendrix, the Vice Provost & University Librarian at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Credit: Courtesy of UTSA Libraries. Susana Lopez-Krulevitch at the Arturo Infante Almeida UTSA Art Collection Endowment launch event in Nov. 2022. She is holding a specially-created print from South Texas artist Juan de Dios Mora that was given to each Endowment Founding Member. Credit: Courtesy of UTSA Libraries.

In November 2022, the Arturo Infante Almeida UTSA Art Collection Endowment was launched in honor of Almeida’s role in curating the collection and his dedication to advancing art in the community.

Dean Hendrix, Vice Provost and University Librarian at UTSA, said the endowment will help maintain and grow the collection.

“These were the next steps that needed to be taken so that we have this collection that will live on,” he said. “Live on for students and live on for San Antonio.”

Susana Lopez-Krulevitch, chair of fundraising efforts for the Arturo Infante Almeida endowment, said the endowment has already raised close to $400,000 of its $1 million goal.

Click here to give now.

See a walkthrough of some of the collection below:

Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
