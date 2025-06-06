© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM in Gonzales is currently off-air. Engineers are awaiting parts to restore service as quickly as possible.
Fronteras

Fronteras: Former child detainee shares his harrowing immigrant journey in 'Detained'

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published June 6, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
An image of Detained: A Boy’s Journal of Survival and Resilience taken during a stop in Tornillo, Texas.
1 of 6  — Screenshot 2025-06-04 103612.png
An image of Detained: A Boy’s Journal of Survival and Resilience taken during a stop in Tornillo, Texas.
Rodrigo Bravo
An image of D. Esperanza's journal, featured in the book Detained. Copyright 2025 by D Esperanza and Gerardo Iván Morales.
2 of 6  — detained-journal-entry screenshot.png
An image of D. Esperanza's journal, featured in the book Detained. Copyright 2025 by D Esperanza and Gerardo Iván Morales.
Published by Primero Sueño Press. Used by permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.
A rap written by D. Esperanza during his time in Tornillo. From Detained by D. Esperanza and Gerardo Iván Morales. Copyright 2025 by D. Esperanza and Gerardo Iván Morales.
3 of 6  — Screenshot 2025-06-04 084401.png
A rap written by D. Esperanza during his time in Tornillo. From Detained by D. Esperanza and Gerardo Iván Morales. Copyright 2025 by D. Esperanza and Gerardo Iván Morales. 
Published by Primero Sueño Press. Used by permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.
D. Esperaza made braclets durring his time in Tornillo. The image is taken from Detained. Copyright 2025 by D. Esperanza and Gerardo Iván Morales.
4 of 6  — Screenshot 2025-06-04 084551.png
D. Esperaza made braclets durring his time in Tornillo. The image is taken from Detained. Copyright 2025 by D. Esperanza and Gerardo Iván Morales. 
Published by Primero Sueño Press. Used by permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.
Shoes and toys are left at the gate in protest by a bipartisan delegation of mayors from across the country at a detention facility where children of migrants are being held, at the port of entry in Tornillo, Texas on June 21, 2018.
5 of 6  — Shoes and toys are left at the gate in protest by a bipartisan delegation of mayors from across the country at a detention facility where children of migrants are being held, at the port of entry in Tornillo
Shoes and toys are left at the gate in protest by a bipartisan delegation of mayors from across the country at a detention facility where children of migrants are being held, at the port of entry in Tornillo, Texas on June 21, 2018.
MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS / X00030
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas on June 18, 2018.
6 of 6  — Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility in Tornillo, Texas
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas on June 18, 2018.
MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS / X00030

In 2018, D. Esperanza was only 13 years old when he and his younger cousin made the 2,000-mile-long trek from his home country of Honduras to the Texas-Mexico border.

Along their journey, they rode La Bestia — a network of trains that carry migrants through Mexico — hid from cartels, and suffered through mental and physical anguish.

Esperanza was later detained at the border and bused to the Tornillo temporary detention camp for unaccompanied children in far West Texas.

D. Esperanza wrote about his experiences in the book, Detained: A Boy’s Journal of Survival and Resilience. The epistolary is reconstructed and translated from the original Spanish-language journals kept by D. Esperanza while he was in Tornillo.

“We were kids. We didn’t understand what was happening,” said Esperanza in Spanish. “We didn't understand the immigration process (or) the process of getting a lawyer or seeing a judge.”

Detained: A Boy's Journal of Survival and Resilience is a memoir of a child's experiences in detention on the U.S.-Mexico border during the first Trump administration.
1 of 2  — Screenshot 2025-05-14 074112.png
Detained: A Boy's Journal of Survival and Resilience is a memoir of a child's experiences in detention on the U.S.-Mexico border during the first Trump administration.
Primero Sueño Press
Detained: A Boy's Journal of Survival and Resilience coauthor Gerardo Iván Morales (left) discusses the book with El Librotraficante, Tony Díaz (right), in San Antonio's Trinity University on May 17, 2025.
2 of 2  — Screenshot 2025-06-04 121604.png
Detained: A Boy's Journal of Survival and Resilience coauthor Gerardo Iván Morales (left) discusses the book with El Librotraficante, Tony Díaz (right), in San Antonio's Trinity University on May 17, 2025.
Rodrigo Bravo.

Gerardo Iván Morales, a teacher who met Esperanza at Tornillo, is the co-author of the book.

Morales said the main message of the story is a message of hope and solidarity.

“We want to call on radical solidarity from people so that we can come together and protect these children,” he said. “While they're in the care and custody of the United States, it needs to be upheld.”

The conversation also features Tony Diaz, founder of the Houston-based cultural organization Nuestra Palabra, who organized a book tour in May across Texas.

A Spanish-language edition of Detained: A Boy’s Journal of Survival and Resilience will be released Aug. 19.

Border & Immigration
Immigration detention through a child's eyes
David Martin Davies
What’s it like to be a child in Central America, forced to flee to the United States and then spend months in immigration detention? “Detained” is the first-ever memoir of a child’s experience in detention on the U.S.-Mexico border under President Trump’s infamous family separation policy. The book tells a story of pain, cruelty, friendship, and resilience.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Fronteras TPRTop Stories
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro