Immigration detention through a child's eyes

Under his first administration President Trump implemented the 2018 family separation policy. It was designed to deter illegal immigration through a "zero tolerance" approach. This policy mandated the prosecution of all adults crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, leading to the separation of children from their parents. Children were classified as unaccompanied minors and placed under the care of the Department of Health and Human Services, while parents faced criminal charges and detention.

Despite official claims, the policy affected not only illegal entrants but also asylum seekers presenting at legal ports of entry. The administration lacked a system to track and reunite separated families, resulting in prolonged separations and, in some cases, permanent loss of contact. By June 2018, over 5,500 children had been separated and detained in special camps while reunification efforts were hampered by inadequate record-keeping and logistical challenges.

The policy faced widespread criticism for its humanitarian impact. Reports highlighted the traumatic effects on children, including psychological distress and long-term emotional harm. Legal challenges ensued, and a federal judge ordered the cessation of family separations and mandated the reunification of affected families. Although the policy officially ended in June 2018, its repercussions persist, with numerous families still separated and ongoing efforts to address the crisis.

The new book “Detained: A Boy’s Journal of Survival and Resilience” by D. Esperanza and Gerardo Iván Morales offers a poignant firsthand account of the Trump family separation policy.

At just thirteen, D. Esperanza embarked on a perilous journey from Honduras to the United States, aiming to reunite with his parents. Upon reaching the U.S.-Mexico border, he and his cousins were forcibly separated, and D. was placed in a detention facility without clear information about his release or whereabouts.

During his five-month detention, D. chronicled his experiences in a journal, capturing the trauma, confusion, and resilience he and other children faced. His writing reveals the emotional toll of being moved between facilities, the lack of transparency from authorities, and the deep sense of abandonment felt by separated children. Despite these hardships, D. found solace in friendships with fellow detainees and mentorship from advocate Gerardo Iván Morales, who later helped bring his story to light.

This memoir underscores the profound human impact of immigration policies that separate families. D.'s narrative serves as a powerful testament to the resilience of children in the face of systemic adversity and highlights the urgent need for compassionate immigration reforms that prioritize the well-being of minors.

Guests:

D. Esperanza is a native of Honduras and the author of the memoir “Detailed, A Boy’s Journal of Survival and Resilience.”

Gerardo Ivan Morales is a Dreamer and DACA recipient who met D. Esperanza while working with detained youth at an American child-detention center in Texas.

