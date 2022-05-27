© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras_podcast_1400x1400.png
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Pandemic Preaching’ connects lessons of the pandemic with teachings from scripture

Published May 27, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT
pandemic-preaching-book-cover.jpg
1 of 3  — pandemic-preaching-book-cover.jpg
"Pandemic Preaching: The Pulpit in a Year Like No Other" by Fr. David Garcia is published by Wipf and Stock.
Marian Navarro / Texas Public Radio
san-fernando-empty-pews.jpg
2 of 3  — san-fernando-empty-pews.jpg
Chrism Mass conducted to empty pews at San Antonio's San Fernando Cathedral on April, 7 2020.
Courtesy of San Fernando Cathedral
father-david-1-edited.png
3 of 3  — father-david-1-edited.png
Fr. David Garcia at Mission Concepción in San Antonio. Father Garcia is a retired priest at the archdiocese of San Antonio, former administrator of Mission Concepción and former rector of the San Fernando Cathedral. He authored "Pandemic Preaching: The Pulpit in a Year Like No Other."
Al Rendon

The early days of the COVID-19 turned ordinary life on its head — as the U.S. began to shut down, so did houses of worship.

In-person services were suspended and worshippers were unable to turn to the comfort of their churches. Instead, some viewed faith leaders on social media, who conducted services to empty pews. Others found ways to worship in open-air parking lots, similar to drive-thru movies, listening to services on their car radios.

Many worshippers relied on homilies to help them make sense of the chaos, uncertainty, and death that was unfolding around them.

In March 2020, Fr. David — a retired priest who served 44 years with the San Antonio Archdiocese and a former parish administrator at the historic Mission Concepción — was asked by parishioners who couldn’t attend services to write down his homilies.
A year’s worth of them are compiled in his book “Pandemic Preaching: The Pulpit in a Year Like No Other.”

father-david-4-edited.png
Al Rendon
/
Fr. David Garcia in the hallway of San Antonio's Mission Concepción. Fr. David is the author of "Pandemic Preaching: The Pulpit in a Year Like No Other."

Fr. David said he crafted his homilies to guide remote churchgoers through the pandemic. He used centuries-old lessons of scripture and applied them not only to the world of viruses and contagion, but also to a year filled with social justice struggles.

“The scriptures were written a couple of thousand years ago, but they're telling me something today,” he said. “They're telling me something about life, they’re telling me something about what's going on in my community and society in the world.”

The book is available at San Antonio’s Twig Book Shop, the San Fernando Cathedral “Los Padrecitos” gift shop, and on Amazon.

Tags

Fronteras COVID-19Religionpandemic
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
Marian Navarro produces for Texas Public Radio's Morning Edition and Fronteras.
See stories by Marian Navarro