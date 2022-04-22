© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras: 'We're having to do a lot of work' — Futuro Media founder Maria Hinojosa fights back against false Latinx narratives

Published April 22, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Courtesy of Trinity University.
Futuro Media founder and journalist Maria Hinojosa will deliver the Maverick Lecture on Latinos in Media at San Antonio’s Trinity University.

Latinx representation has undergone drastic changes in recent years. From being overlooked and invisible, Latinos suddenly became hyper visible as anti-immigrant sentiment worsened.

Maria Hinojosa is an award winning journalist who is best known for hosting the public radio program Latino USA. She has also reported for PBS, CNN, NPR and numerous other media outlets.

Hinojosa is the founder of Futuro Media, a nonprofit that creates multimedia content like the podcasts Anything for Selena and Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez.

Texas Public Radio’s Border & Immigration Desk Producer, Sofía Sánchez, had a chance to talk with Hinojosa ahead of her talk at San Antonio’s Trinity University about Latinos in the Media.

Hinojosa said to fight against false narratives, she wanted to create a platform that uplifted Latinx voices.

“[The thing] was to create a space where Latinos and Latinas felt seen, heard,” she said. “Where our complexity was understood, reported on, celebrated, criticized and we didn’t have to give an explanation.”

Hinojosa will deliver the Maverick Lecture on Latinos in Media at San Antonio’s Trinity University on April 29 at 7:30 p.m. Central. The lecture will be live-streamed here.

