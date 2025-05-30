© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘It is not just a Native issue’ — Activists raise awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published May 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Members of the Indigenous community, activists, and supporters gather in memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) in Canada.
1 of 4  — Edmonton Marks Red Dress Day To Honour Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women And Girls
Mayor Ron Nirenberg (center), Maya Soto (holding proclamation), Ramon D. Vasquez (black cap), Sabrina San Miguel (pink skirt) and other AIT-SCM and city staff at the May 1st City Council Meeting after receiving the 2025 Proclamation.
2 of 4  — 20250501_103452.jpg
From left to right: Sabrina San Miguel, Maya Soto, and Ramon D. Vasquez as they receive the 2025 Proclamation declaring May 5 as the National Day of Awareness for MMIWP in San Antonio, Texas.
3 of 4  — IMG_0155.jpg
From left to right: + Linda Ximenes (Elder and former AIT-SCM Board President), Ramon D. Vasquez, Maya Soto, Sabrina San Miguel, Ramon J. Vasquez (AIT-SCM Executive Director), and Mayor Ron Nirenberg after the May 5th Press Conference and Proclamation Announcement.
4 of 4  — IMG_0103.PNG
The forced disappearance of Native people and their culture can be traced back to the Doctrine of Discovery, which gave European explorers the right to occupy lands not inhabited by Christians.

The impacts of colonization continue to be felt in the Native community today.

San Antonio-based nonprofit American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions (AIT-SCM) embarked on a campaign this month to bring awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP).

Four in five Indigenous women have experienced some type of violence. More than 56 percent of them experience sexual violence. Around 5,712 Indigenous women have been reported missing as of 2016.

Maya Soto, AIT-SCM’s community engagement coordinator, said there is a lack of awareness about the disproportionate effect of violence against Native women.

“There is so much silence, not only from community members, from law enforcement officials, from government officials, but also from the media,” she said.

From left to right: Maya Soto, AIT-SCM's community enagagment director; TPR's Norma Martinez; Sabrina San Miguel, AIT-SCM's director of development and communications
1 of 2  — IMG_4045 (1).jpg
From left to right: Maya Soto, AIT-SCM's community enagagment director; TPR's Norma Martinez; Sabrina San Miguel, AIT-SCM's director of development and communications
Marian Navarro / TPR
TPR's Norma Martinez interviews Maya Soto and Sabrina San Miguel with American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions.
2 of 2  — IMG_4019 (1).jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez interviews Maya Soto and Sabrina San Miguel with American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions.
Marian Navarro / TPR

Sabrina San Miguel, AIT-SCM’s director of development and communications, said the issue affects more than just the Native community.

“It is a community safety issue,” she said. “These are your best friends, sisters, mothers that are going missing.”

The City of San Antonio recently declared May 5 as a Day of Awareness for MMIWP, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People.

AIT-SCM has also launched the San Antonio Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Coalition, a grassroots organizing body to advocate for awareness and justice across the region.

AIT-SCM has set a May 31 deadline to raise $10,000 dollars to support its Pīlam Tāp Tāi Initiative, which operates the MMIWP Coalition.

Tags
Fronteras Top StoriesTPRTap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro