SA Food Bank concerned amid federal cuts; Lawmakers mull SA-based cyber command center; Local oak pollen clinic opens

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Education advocates warn DOE cuts could impact bilingual students

Texas advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about the dissolution of the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition.

Education advocates said the elimination of the office leaves students who are learning English without crucial support.

At least 12 of the office’s 16 employees have been laid off as part of the massive job cuts announced by the U.S. Department of Education earlier this month.

Twenty-four percent of students in Texas public schools are English-language learners.

SA Food Bank concerned following federal program cuts

The elimination of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's local food purchase program has the San Antonio Food Bank worried.

SA Food Bank President Eric Cooper said the program was worth $3 million to the organization and private donations alone could not close that gap.

"I've got to make tough decisions. I've got to cut back. I've got to ration," he said.

Before the cut, the food bank had been assisting 105,000 people with food scarcity issues. That number will now likely drop.

Opponents of Guajolote Ranch subdivision see small win

Opponents of a planned subdivision in northwest Bexar County are applauding the decision of an independent council that recommends the denial of a permit for a water treatment plant.

The decision by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's Office of Public Interest Counsel creates a speed bump in Lennar Homes' path to building almost 3,000 homes on the planned Guajolote Ranch subdivision.

“We thought it was a terrific win and obviously we agree with their perspective that it should be denied," said Grey Forest Mayor Paul Garro.

Opponents say the development could risk the safety of the Edwards Aquifer.

News Lennar Homes encounters speed bump in plan to build northwest Bexar County subdivision The independent counsel said the applicant has failed to show that the draft permit is sufficiently protective of water quality. If approved, the plant would dump as much as 1 million gallons of treated wastewater per day into Helotes Creek.

Lawmakers consider San Antonio-based cybersecurity center

A panel of Texas House lawmakers discussed a bill Wednesday that would create a cybersecurity center in San Antonio.

If passed, the Texas Cyber Command would be housed at the University of Texas at San Antonio to protect against ransom attacks.

Texas officials said Texas leaves itself open to attack across every sector of government.

The bill is a priority for Governor Greg Abbott.

New oak pollen clinic opens in San Antonio

South Texas Allergy & Asthma Medical Professionals (STAAMP) opened a new clinic on San Antonio's South Side Wednesday.

Dr. Erika Gonzalez, the CEO and president of clinic, says access to allergy and respiratory care in zip codes like 78207 is almost non-existent.

The clinic's opening at 3120 Sidney Brooks Drive also comes just in time to treat those allergic to live oak pollen, which can exacerbate asthma.

San Antonio Philharmonic taps into classical hits

The San Antonio Philharmonic performs some of the most famous works in the classical repertoire this weekend.

" Classics VII " features Dukas' The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, the first Piano Concerto of Franz Liszt, and pieces from Romeo and Juliet and West Side Story.

The program is conducted by Jeffery Kahane and features Ukrainian pianist Illia Ovcharenko.

The San Antonio Philharmonic performs Friday & Saturday at 7:30pm at the Scottish Rite Theater downtown.

The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey contributed to this report.