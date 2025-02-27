Downtown Spurs arena to cost more than $1 billion; South San ISD's new board meets; Border egg smugglings rise

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be mostly cloudy and windy today, with a high near 69 and wind gusts as high as 30 miles an hour. Cloudy tongiht, for a low around 49.

South San ISD board meets for the first time since state takeover

South San Antonio ISDs newly-appointed board of managers met Wednesday night to formalize much of the actions the Texas Education Agency took to replace district leadership.

The new board named its leadership positions and formally approved the contract for Saul Hinojosa, the new superintendent selected by the TEA to lead the district.

Hinojosa will make around $280,000 dollars a year—about $10,000 more than the former South San superintendent made.

Hinojosa shared his 90-day plan with the board, which includes restructuring the central office, implementing a system of high achieving teachers, and purchasing buses.

Downtown Spurs arena to cost city over $1 billion

San Antonio City Council was briefed Wednesday about the estimated costs and potential funding sources for a proposed downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs.

The arena could cost between an estimated $1.2 and $1.5 billion, while the entire sports entertainment district — so-called "Project Marvel" — has been projected to cost up to $3.3 billion.

Council is expected to vote on a non-binding memorandum of understanding between the city, Bexar County, and the Spurs today.

Bexar County discusses future of Frost Bank Center

Bexar County commissioners this week learned how much it will cost to maintain the San Antonio Spurs' existing home at the Frost Bank Center.

Consulting group Venue Solutions told commissioners it will cost nearly $245 million to keep the Frost Bank Center up to NBA standards for the next 20 years.

County Commissioner Tommy Calvert — who represents the East Side — urged county staffers to complete a master plan on the future of the Frost Bank Center, whether the team stays or moves.

Voters could use the master plan information before a potential November vote on a venue tax to fund a new arena.

Egg smuggling at the border spikes

The threat of bird flu and the high price of eggs in the U.S. is creating a demand for egg smuggling at the border. Egg prices in Mexico are well below half of U.S. prices.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is cracking down on the practice, as uncooked eggs are considered contraband at border crossings.

CBP has reported a sharp increase in egg detentions — the El Paso region has stopped more than 90 people trying to bring raw eggs into the U.S. since January.

Nuns contribute to 30-year study into dementia disorders

A study published by UT Health San Antonio examined over three decades of aging and dementia patterns in nuns to help gain insight into neurological and age-related disorders.

678 nuns from the School of Sisters of Notre Dame enrolled in the so-called 1986 "Nun Study," now overseen by the Glenn Biggs Institute.

Though all the nuns from the study have since died, the Biggs Institute is using donated brain autopsy material and data from the nuns' lives to study in depth their resilience to a dementia diagnosis.

