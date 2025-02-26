U.S. Customs and Border Protection is cracking down on border egg smuggling.

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Since January, Texas area CBP officers have encountered more than 90 people attempting to import raw eggs from Mexico.

As egg prices in the U.S. are hitting record highs, the price of eggs in Mexico are well below half of U.S. prices.

One Instagram user in Mexico City posted a video showing off a dozen eggs costing 41 pesos which is about the equivalent of two U.S. dollars.

But U.S. officials are warning Americans not to scramble across the border looking for a sunny side up bargain.

Donald R. Kusser, director of field operations at CBP’s Laredo Field Office, took to social media with a public plea asking ports of entry crossers to lay off the eggs.

“Travelers are prohibited from bringing fresh eggs, raw chicken, or live birds into the United States from Mexico,” the video message said. “Failure to declare may lead to potential fines.”

Texas Area CBP agriculture specialists issued 16 civil penalties totaling almost $4,000 linked to the attempted smuggling of prohibited agriculture and food products, including raw eggs, according to a CBP news release.

The rate of attempts to illegally bring eggs across the border has escalated in the past year. Between October 2024 and February 2025, the number of eggs confiscated at U.S. ports of entry was 29% higher than it was in the period the year before.

The importation of raw/fresh eggs into the United States is prohibited due to concerns about diseases such as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and virulent Newcastle disease (ND).

Travelers are prohibited from bringing in fresh eggs, raw chicken, unprocessed avian products and/or live birds into the United States.

Also, travelers are encouraged to declare all agriculture products to CBP officers and agriculture specialists. Failure to declare may lead to potential fines and penalties.